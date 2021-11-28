"He's very highly-respected" - Wayne Rooney tips 'experienced' Ralf Rangnick to enjoy success at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has backed Ralf Rangnick to resurrect the Red Devils’ season after he takes over as interim boss.

The German is set to take over from Michael Carrick, who is currently the caretaker Manchester United manager.

Deniz @MusialaEra If Manchester United want to play attractive and effective football like Chelsea, Bayern and Liverpool, they have to appoint Rangnick. It‘s as simple as that. Mentor to Nagelsmann, Tuchel and Klopp. If Manchester United want to play attractive and effective football like Chelsea, Bayern and Liverpool, they have to appoint Rangnick. It‘s as simple as that. Mentor to Nagelsmann, Tuchel and Klopp. https://t.co/SWiYqTfj26

Rangnick comes with an impressive CV, and his influence on modern-day German football is immense. Many believe he is the right man for the job, and Rooney concurs.

"I think he's obviously very highly respected in the game, and I think he's got a tough job to come in [to]," said Rooney.

"I don't mean in terms of his ability, in terms of to come in for six months and stamp his way of playing and his pressing if you like, and how he likes to work.

"But he's very experienced, I'm sure he'll adapt to the players he's got and bring some stability back to the team, but also with the view of looking to trying to win trophies. That Manchester United team are more than capable of winning trophies this season and I think they’ve made the right appointment to give themselves the best chance.”

Manchester United might benefit from Rangnick's style of management

Manchester United are in dire need of a structure and Rangnick is perhaps the best option for the club considering the players they have on their roster. The German’s proactive style is likely to bring the best out of the plethora of talented players at Manchester United.

After making good progress under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United failed to make use of a good summer transfer window.

Results on the pitch have not reflected the quality of their squad, and someone like Rangnick could get them playing to their full potential.

🔺 Expects team to win ball back within eight seconds after a turnover

🔺 Says best time to score is within 10 seconds of winning ball back

🔺 Passing is not just short, but straight ahead - before defence can organise



📝 @johnspacemuller Why Rangnick may have his work cut out:🔺 Expects team to win ball back within eight seconds after a turnover🔺 Says best time to score is within 10 seconds of winning ball back🔺 Passing is not just short, but straight ahead - before defence can organise Why Rangnick may have his work cut out:🔺 Expects team to win ball back within eight seconds after a turnover🔺 Says best time to score is within 10 seconds of winning ball back🔺 Passing is not just short, but straight ahead - before defence can organise📝 @johnspacemuller

The only issue could be the time he has to turn things around. It remains to be seen if six months will be enough for the German to imbibe his philosophy.

The club are likelier to see the long-term benefits, though, as he will serve in a consulting role after his spell as interim manager.

