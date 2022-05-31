“He’s highly thought of among European clubs” – Darren Ambrose identifies replacement for Sadio Mane at Liverpool 

Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose has identified in-demand Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a replacement for Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that Mane has decided to call it time at Anfield after six years at the club, with Bayern Munich chasing his signature.

Sky Sports, however, claim that the attacker is yet to communicate with the Merseyside club that he wishes to leave this summer.

Ambrose, meanwhile, has claimed that the Reds will find it difficult to replace a player of Mane's caliber if he leaves.

The former Premier League midfielder has also insisted that Mohamed Salah's future has been talked about a lot in recent times. Amidst this, the news of Mane's potential departure has come as a shocker.

Ambrose told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“It’s tough to replace a player like Mane. It was all talked about Salah that he will leave. Now, this bombshell has come out and Mane is looking to leave. We don’t know if it’s confirmed, but there are rumours we are hearing."

Ambrose has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been excellent in recent times and they must have already identified a replacement for Mane.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has claimed that Benfica striker Darwin Nunez could prove to be the eventual successor to Mane. He added:

“They have got fantastic recruitment at Liverpool. We have already seen that. But they will have their eye on people. I have no doubt they will have their eye on people. I thought about maybe Darwin Nunez. I know he’s highly thought of among European clubs and what he is doing at Benfica, at the moment.”

Nunez has earned rave reviews this season thanks to his incredible performance for Benfica.

The Uruguayan has scored 34 goals in 41 games this season in all competitions, including two in two games against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Does Darwin Nunez have what it takes to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has brought success to Liverpool without playing a natural number 9 over the last few years.

He had strikers like Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings and Divock Origi but none of them managed to become first-team regulars under the German.

Liverpool have scored plenty of goals this season but have often missed that cutting edge in crucial games.

The Reds have drawn in each of their six games against the Premier League's top-four clubs and have failed to score in three cup finals as well.

Adding a striker could be the need of the hour for Klopp and Nunez is arguably the best package available. He is young and raw and also has the explosiveness and dynamism needed to thrice under Klopp.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan could prove to be exactly the player the Reds have been craving for.

