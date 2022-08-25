“He’s not hopeless": Ex-Liverpool striker admits he has a 'soft spot' for under-fire Manchester United star 

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has admitted he has a "soft spot" for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire. Saunders believes that the English defender has lost his confidence but denies accepting that he is "hopeless".

Harry Maguire had a difficult last season with the Red Devils as skipper and the club's central defender. Under his captaincy, the club finished in sixth position in the English Premier League table, breaking a record of many decades. The fans even started turning against him after a dreadful last season.

The club appointed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the new full-time manager to bring fundamental changes and drag the club back on track. The Dutch manager boldly decided to keep Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Liverpool after two successive defeats in the new season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I don’t feel sorry for nearly any of the Man Utd players…but I do for Maguire.”



“He’s lost his self belief and confidence. Maguire is a decent centre back!”



“Maybe a move would do him good?”



Dean Saunders believes a move away from “I don’t feel sorry for nearly any of the Man Utd players…but I do for Maguire.”“He’s lost his self belief and confidence. Maguire is a decent centre back!”“Maybe a move would do him good?”Dean Saunders believes a move away from #MUFC could be good for Maguire. 🔴 “I don’t feel sorry for nearly any of the Man Utd players…but I do for Maguire.” 😕 “He’s lost his self belief and confidence. Maguire is a decent centre back!”👀 “Maybe a move would do him good?”Dean Saunders believes a move away from #MUFC could be good for Maguire. https://t.co/Vbl6xhKxGQ

However, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's brilliant performances against Liverpool look to have settled their positions in the team's starting X1. Harry Maguire will have to fight for his position or move to another club to find regular game time.

Speaking on Maguire's situation at Manchester United, Saunders said that despite the recent drop in his performances, Maguire remains a decent centre-back but has lost his self-belief.

He said via TalkSPORT:

“I don’t feel sorry for nearly any of the Man United players as they just don’t work hard enough. But I do have a soft spot for Harry Maguire. I think he’s lost his self belief, lost his confidence and it has eventually got lower.''

He continued:

“He’s not hopeless, he’s a decent centre-back and we’ve seen he can play well in the past. He’s got a decent attitude and I think he’s a good professional and a good lad. He is trying but his self-belief has gone.''

Saunders added that Ten Hag's decision to bench him or move out of Manchester United could force Maguire to regain his lost confidence and self-belief.

He added:

“Maybe taking him out of the firing line, taking him out as at one point it is Harry Maguire bashing by Great Britain, the whole four corners were giving him stick. Maybe it will do him good, maybe a move would do him good.''

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denies Manchester United and Chelsea's discussion over Harry Maguire

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Chelsea position, always the same: they want Wesley Fofana. No negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Chelsea for Harry Maguire. He's expected to stay at Man United and fight for his place, no different plans on clubs side too.Chelsea position, always the same: they want Wesley Fofana. #CFC No negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Chelsea for Harry Maguire. He's expected to stay at Man United and fight for his place, no different plans on clubs side too. 🔴 #MUFC Chelsea position, always the same: they want Wesley Fofana. #CFC https://t.co/9B8Rj7rx0V

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has denied any discussion between Manchester United and Chelsea over a potential deal for Harry Maguire. Rumors of Maguire's move to Stamford Bridge started brewing after Ten Hag benched the English defender against Liverpool.

However, there seems to be no such discussion undergoing between the two Premier League sides for a deal involving the 29-year-old central defender. Chelsea remain focused on signing 21-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana before the end of the summer transfer window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar