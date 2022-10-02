"He’s what I call a proper defender" - Harry Redknapp heaps praise on Manchester United star 

Former English football manager Harry Redknapp believes Manchester United's Harry Maguire is a "proper defender". He suggested that England boss Gareth Southgate should keep him in the starting XI in the forthcoming World Cup.

However, Redknapp does not see Harry Maguire starting for Manchester United as they take on city rivals Manchester City in the derby clash on Sunday.

The 29-year-old defender had a terrible outing with England during their two Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

The three Lions have been relegated from the tournament after failing to secure a single win in their six group stage matches.

Writing for The Sun, Redknapp discussed Harry Maguire at length and took an unpopular view of the English skipper, saying that he would like Maguire in England's starting XI for their opening World Cup clash against Iran on November 21.

The former Tottenham manager said:

''Well, it might not be the popular view right now but here’s a thing… if I was picking the side to face Iran on November 21, Harry would be in it, for sure.''

CNN Football @CNNFC



cnn.it/3RaSoby Italy moves onto Nations League finals, while England is relegated after playing out thrilling draw with Germany at Wembley Italy moves onto Nations League finals, while England is relegated after playing out thrilling draw with Germany at Wembley👉 cnn.it/3RaSoby https://t.co/9amdJoAXkS

He added:

''Yes, he’s made a few ricks although getting as much grief as he is doesn’t make it any easier. But Harry is a really decent lad and the one thing he won’t do is shy away from it all. He’s also a strong enough character — and good enough player — to come through it.''

Redknapp added that Maguire isn't a defender with great pace and swift movement, but England should use him with John Stones, Kyle Walker, or Eric Dier in the defensive setup at the Qatar World Cup.

He added:

''He will never be the quickest but he’s what I call a “proper” defender, like Steve Bruce. Throws himself into challenges, never hides, blocks everything, body on the line every time.''

He concluded:

''I’d have him in the middle of a back three with John Stones and Kyle Walker or Eric Dier either side. They are quick enough to deal with the full-back positions.''

Ever since the arrival of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United's full-time manager, Maguire has mostly found himself warming the bench as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane remain consistent in their performances.

Ahead of the Manchester United's match on Sunday, Ten Hag praises his player's for their performances during the international break

Manchester United @ManUtd



|| The boss has been impressed with recent international performances from our Reds and has reserved praise for the part his coaching staff played #MUFC || #MCIMUN The boss has been impressed with recent international performances from our Reds and has reserved praise for the part his coaching staff played 👏#MUFC || #MCIMUN

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised his players, including Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and others, for their performances during the international break.

Speaking to the press ahead of the much anticipated Manchester derby, Ten Hag showed trust in the abilities of his players and believes that the momentum will help the Red Devils in their fixtures ahead.

The Manchester United manager said:

“I think we are happy with all the players because they did well with the nations, and we followed them because that is one of our aspects.''

He further continued:

“All the players did well for their nations and Diogo [Dalot] scored twice, Bruno [Fernandes] played well twice, Casemiro and Fred played well and did their jobs.''

