"He's the icing on the cake" – Carlton Palmer offers his opinion on why Paul Pogba failed to make desired impact at Manchester United

Carlton Palmer has defended Paul Pogba and claimed Manchester United failed to get the best out of him. The talkSPORT pundit claims the Frenchman does well with the national side but failed with the Red Devils because of his teammates.

Pogba was signed in 2016 for a then-record £89 million by Manchester United, four years after the club let him leave for free to Juventus.

The Frenchman is now set to leave on another free transfer back to the Old Lady after his contract at Old Trafford expires later this month.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “You bought Pogba for £90m, you know how he plays. He’s icing on the cake!”



“The



believes Pogba needed better players around him to succeed “You bought Pogba for £90m, you know how he plays. He’s icing on the cake!”“The #MUFC side wasn’t equipped for Paul Pogba to get the best out of him.” @CarltonPalmer believes Pogba needed better players around him to succeed 🎂 “You bought Pogba for £90m, you know how he plays. He’s icing on the cake!”👀 “The #MUFC side wasn’t equipped for Paul Pogba to get the best out of him.”@CarltonPalmer believes Pogba needed better players around him to succeed 🔴 https://t.co/y6TJXelNas

While talking on talkSPORT, Palmer claimed that Pogba is not a player who galvanizes the team but someone who adds the finishing touches. He said:

"I can understand the argument about his inconsistency. Has he fulfilled his talents at Manchester United coming back the second time? No, he hasn't. What I will say is that you've bought a player for £90 million. You know how that player plays."

Story continues below ad

Continuing to defend Pogba and his abilities, the pundit added:

"Paul Pogba is not a player that is not going to sort of galvanize the side. What Paul Pogba is is your icing on your cake. So you've got to get the side properly organized in terms of defensively midfield structure wise, for him to allow him to have the freedom that he does have with the national team. Why does it when he goes and plays for the national team that he performs consistently?"

Comparing the situation with Harry Maguire, he said:

"So I think they brought a player in to a side that has not got the balance. I can be honest with you as well. It's similar to the boy, Harry Maguire. They paid 90 million for him. He needs a good center-half to play alongside. Do you know what I mean?

Story continues below ad

"He needs two good fullbacks to play in the side. The side wasn't equipped for Paul Pogba to get the best out of him because, like I said, he's the icing on the cake."

Paul Pogba to join Juventus after Manchester United exit - Reports

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club this summer.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba



#MUFC Once a Red, always a RedThank you for your service, @PaulPogba Once a Red, always a Red 🔴Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC

Story continues below ad

The Frenchman has not signed a new deal and has now reportedly agreed a contract with Juventus. He reportedly had offers from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well.

The midfielder agreed to terms with Manchester City last month, but backtracked on his decision as he did not back a backlash from the Red Devils supporters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far