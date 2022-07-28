“He’s my idol” – Lisandro Martinez makes honest admission about former Manchester United defender

New Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has stated that compatriot Gabriel Heinze is his idol.

Heinze notably spent three years with the Red Devils after moving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2004. The Argentine defender played 83 times across all competitions for United, scoring four goals and laying out three assists. He also lifted the Premier League title in his final season at Old Trafford.

Martinez, meanwhile, has just completed his move to Manchester United from AFC Ajax for an initial fee of £46.8 million, as per The Guardian. He has signed a five-year deal with the club running until the summer of 2027.

The 24-year-old recently gave his first interview as an official United player. Asked if he was aware of the rich history of Argentines turning out for the club, Martinez said (as quoted by Manchester United's official website):

“Yeah. Especially Gabriel Heinze. He’s my idol. It’s also very important to be here, because like you say he was playing here. This was one of my challenges, also.”

When asked what he liked about Heinze, the young defender replied:

“The tackles, the passes, the mentality.”

Martinez is the eighth Argentine to play for the Red Devils. Prior to him, Juan Sebastian Veron, Heinze, Carlos Tevez, Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero all turned out for the iconic club. Youngster Alejandro Garnacho was the latest addition to the list last season prior to Martinez's arrival.

When questioned whether he was proud to keep La Albiceleste's flag flying at Old Trafford, Martinez responded:

“For sure, yeah. It’s amazing, you know? It’s amazing that I take the flag here to Manchester. I’m very proud of it.”

Manchester United's latest signing Lisandro Martinez was excellent for Ajax

Martinez made a name for himself during his tenure at Ajax under current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Despite standing at just 5'9", the Argentine remains a physically robust centre-back with the ability to read danger and play out from the back.

Martinez played 118 times in all competitions for Ajax across three seasons, recording six goals and six assists. He lifted two Eredivisie titles, the Dutch Cup and the Dutch Super Cup with the club, while being named their 'Player of the Year' for last season as well.

He is the Red Devils' third signing of the summer, with the club also bringing in Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen to bolster their squad.

