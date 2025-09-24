"He's been such an important player" - Chris Sutton calls out Liverpool star's 'sheer stupidity' after moment in EFL Cup tie

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike for getting sent off against Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, September 23. He labelled the striker 'stupid' for his actions despite being an important player for Arne Slot's side.

Ekitike came off the bench for Alexander Isak, who had scored his first goal for Liverpool earlier in the game. The Frenchman soon got booked for dissent after throwing the ball away, and then got sent off seconds after scoring the winner in the 85th minute for taking his shirt off during the celebration and getting the second yellow.

Sutton was on BBC Radio 5 Live and said (via TBR Football):

“For Ekitike to get a second yellow card for that (taking his shirt off) is just sheer stupidity, and he’ll now miss the league game against Crystal Palace. He’s been such an important player for Liverpool so far this season, what a start to his Liverpool career, important goal this evening, but that’s not great for Arne Slot if he’s sitting out the game at the weekend.”

Ekitike, who joined for €91 million in the summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, has been the starting striker in the Premier League for Liverpool. He has scored three goals and assisted once, but will not be suspended for the Crystal Palace game.

Arne Slot slams Liverpool star in post-match interview

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was not impressed with Hugo Ekitike's celebrations that led to his red card. The Dutchman claimed that it was important to control the emotions as the striker had not scored in the UEFA Champions League final and said (via ESPN):

"It was needless and stupid. The first one was already needless and to a certain extent stupid because you have to control your emotions. I know how hard it is when you are a No. 9 when the defender can to a certain extent do anything he likes. It's always the best to control your emotions."

"If you can't, do it in a way that doesn't lead to a yellow card. I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner, I can maybe understand he is like: 'This is all about me, what did I do.' But I am old-fashioned, I'm 47 and old."

Liverpool now have to rely on their Premier League record £125 million signing, Alexander Isak, to lead the attack on Saturday, September 27, against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

