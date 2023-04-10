"He's not improved at all" - Roy Keane delivers grim verdict on Liverpool superstar after 2-2 Arsenal draw

Prominent pundit and Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticized Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold following his display against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's tropps clashed horns with the Gunners at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9. They played out a thrilling contest that ended 2-2, which means Arsenal remain winless in league games on the Reds' home turf since 2012.

The visitors notably scored twice in the first half, with both goals coming down Alexander-Arnold's defensive flank. Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener just five minutes after kick-off before setting up fellow Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus to make it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

This brought Alexander-Arnold criticism from Keane, who believes the Liverpool right-back has simply not learnt from his mistakes over the years. He said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"What surprises me with Trent, as we see him week in, week out - it's as if he's never played the position before. He's an experienced player who has played hundreds of games and has won some big prizes.

"When people move quickly around him, it's as if he's never seen it before. He must see it every day in training and he faces it whenever he plays a top-level match, but he seems surprised every time someone has good movement."

The seven-time Premier League winner concluded:

"He's not learnt at all over the last few years in terms of his defensive play. He's not improved at all defensively."

Following Arsenal's twin strike in the opening half hour, Liverpool responded admirably and halved the deficit in the 42nd minute through Mohamed Salah. They then received a penalty early in the second half after Rob Holding brought down Diogo Jota in the area. However, Salah put the spot-kick wide of the post.

Following a flurry of attacks, the Reds eventually drew level in the 87th minute through substitute Roberto Firmino from Alexander-Arnold's assist. Only a few brilliant saves from Gunners custodian Aaron Ramsdale kept Klopp's men from winning a game where they racked up an expected goals figure of 3.96.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold proves his value going forward vs. Arsenal but defensive issues remain

Trent Alexander-Arnold has never been a particularly great defender, with his attacking contributions proving to be far more important for Liverpool. However, the Reds' overall struggles this term have left him more exposed to quality attackers and further magnified his defensive shortcomings.

Against Arsenal, the Englishman was superb going forward, often joining his midfielders high up the pitch and getting the assist for his side's equalizer.

He completed a dribble, six of his eight crosses and four of his nine long-ball attempts in addition to recording a game-high four key passes. Alexander-Arnold also won a foul and seven of his 12 duels, while making four tackles, a clearance and an interception.

