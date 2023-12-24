"He’s improving season after season" - Alisson Becker feels 24-year-old Liverpool star had his best game for the club against Arsenal 

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker lauded defender Ibrahima Konate after his performance in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, December 23.

In a thrilling encounter at Anfield, both sides shared the spoils, helping the Gunners retain the top spot in the league standings. Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring for the hosts in the fourth minute via a good cross from Martin Odegaard.

Mohamed Salah restored parity in the 29th minute with an excellent goal after latching on to a long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Both sides created many chances but were unable to add to the scoreline.

One of the big obstacles in Arsenal's way to goal was Konate. The Liverpool centre-back had an excellent game against the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alisson hailed the Frenchman, saying (via Rousing the Kop):

“Yeah I agree, one of the best. Ibou, everybody knows how strong he is and he’s improving season after season. As he’s a big man. strong man, I think nobody realises it but he’s still young and he’s improving, being a more mature player alongside Virgil – who had an amazing game as well.

“They had an amazing game because the other players helped them to do their job. In one-v-one situation against Martinelli, against Saka, against Gabriel Jesus, they are amazing strikers. What they did, the way they played, the way they defended was amazing.”

Konate made two blocks, five tackles, and one clearance against Arsenal. He won seven of his 11 duels, completed 35/42 passes, and also made one key pass.

Jurgen Klopp provides injury update after Liverpool's draw against Arsenal

In a big blow to Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas appeared to leave the field injured during their clash against Arsenal.

Tsimikas collided with Jurgen Klopp after a nudge from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the 35th minute, causing a broken collarbone for the Greek fullback. After the game, Jurgen Klopp said about Tsimikas (via Liverpoolfc):

"He [Tsimikas] broke his collarbone at least. That's really bad for us."

Diaz, meanwhile, went down holding his knee after a collision with Saka in the 68th minute. He was replaced instantly and when asked if Diaz had also suffered an injury, Klopp said:

"I hope not. He has pain, it was knee on knee and in that moment we wanted to change twice and then Lucho was down... Lucho told me 'little pain', physios were not too concerned, but you never know and we play in three days and you never know how quick the turnaround is, so we have to see. I don't know."

Liverpool will next face Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26). Arsenal, meanwhile, will host West Ham United on Thursday, December 28.

