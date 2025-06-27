"He’s more out than in" - Journalist claims Real Madrid star could be sold despite Xabi Alonso's stance 

Cadena SER journalist Antonio Romero has reported that Rodrygo is more out than in at Real Madrid. He believes that the Brazilian will mostly leave before the window closes this summer.
Speaking on Cadena SER, Romero said that Real Madrid will accept an offer for Rodrygo if they get an acceptable bid. He added that the winger has not been at his best in recent seasons and said via METRO:
"It's an open secret that if Rodrygo doesn't wake up and an offer comes in, he's more out than in. The solution lies in his quality, which is a lot, and in his ability to turn games around. Nobody wants to get rid of a Rodrygo like the one that appeared two or three seasons ago under Carlo Ancelotti. If you have the Rodrygo of last season, melancholic and with little luck in performances and in front of goal, if an offer comes in, he's gone."
Xabi Alonso has said that he wants to keep Rodrygo at the club and called him an important player. He added that the winger will be getting chances at the FIFA Club World Cup and said:
"He's still important. He's a special player. I think he'll play an important part at the Club World Cup."
Real Madrid have reportedly slapped a €100 million price tag on Rodrygo this summer.
Arsenal interested in signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid
Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrygo this summer and are reportedly preparing a bid for the Real Madrid star. The Gunners are keen on adding a left winger and see the Brazilian star as the ideal player to challenge Gabriel Martinelli for the spot.
Gabriel Magalhães spoke about Rodrygo in a recent podcast and admitted that he wants to play with the Brazilian at Arsenal. He added that they have spoken about him at the Emirates and said via METRO:
'I don't. No, I don't, not really. But I'd like obviously. Rodrygo is a phenomenon, for me. He's not at Arsenal… If it depended on me, I've told people already, he's a phenomenon. His name is mentioned a lot. If it was up to me, of course."
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Christian Nørgaard from Brentford. They are also getting Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea as the replacement for Neto, who was signed on loan last season.