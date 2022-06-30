"He's been incredible" - Kevin Campbell unsurprised by claims that Lionel Messi wanted ex-Liverpool superstar at Barcelona last summer

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has claimed that he isn't surprised by reports of Lionel Messi wanting former Liverpool star Sadio Mane at Barcelona.

As per RMC Sport (via Football Insider), Mane's agent suggested last week that Messi wanted the Blaugrana to sign the Senegalese forward last summer. The Argentine's request came during his negotiations for a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Messi then left Barcelona on a free transfer to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Mane, meanwhile, stayed put at Anfield for the 2021-22 season, but has completed a transfer to Bayern Munich in the ongoing transfer window.

Many believe Liverpool will miss the 30-year-old forward due to his contributions to Jurgen Klopp's side throughout his six-year tenure with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano “I'm very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich. I really have great feelings. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start: this is the right time for this challenge”.



Sadio Mané, new Bayern player. “I'm very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich. I really have great feelings. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start: this is the right time for this challenge”.Sadio Mané, new Bayern player. https://t.co/I2H9hrnFoK

Campbell, who lifted the FA Cup with Arsenal, believes Mane has been overshadowed a little by star forward Mohamed Salah. He told Football Insider:

"I think because of the things that Mohamed Salah's done, it's overshadowed Mane a little bit. People who study Liverpool and study the Premier League know what a devastating player is, don't get me wrong. The trajectory that Mo Salah's been on and the scoring rate that he's had, he's been incredible."

The former striker went on to add:

"Mane's been unbelievable but Salah's been incredible. That's overshadowed Mane a touch. But when you look at Liverpool in Europe, there's no getting away from it Mane's been devastating. Liverpool have been devastating over the last three or four seasons in Europe.

"The big teams are going to covert the players and say 'We'd love to have him in our team'. When Liverpool play against these teams they give them a whole heap of problems. That's how you judge how good these players when you play against them. It wouldn't surprise me if Messi did say 'I want him here' and they couldn't do the deal."

Campbell concluded:

"Salah's performances and goals mean for three-quarters of last season, Salah was the best player in the world. Mane was not far behind and he's never far behind. If Salah is there, how good is Mane?"

Sadio Mane boasts an excellent record at Liverpool

Prior to his move worth £35 million to Bayern Munich, Mane enjoyed six fruitful years at Anfield. He scored 120 times in 269 matches across all competitions while also laying out 48 assists.

The Senegalese forward also won every available trophy during his time with the Reds. Mane won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup once apiece. He also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



269 games, 120 goals, six trophies and countless awards 🥇 After six years, Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool as a club legend269 games, 120 goals, six trophies and countless awards After six years, Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool as a club legend ❤️🙌269 games, 120 goals, six trophies and countless awards 🏆🥇 https://t.co/yGFihV7wMz

Bayern are evidently getting a forward who has proven his capabilities time and again at the highest level in Mane.

He will only bolster a frontline that already includes Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, although the former could end up leaving.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far