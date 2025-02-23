"He's an incredible threat" - When Pep Guardiola named the player who can compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola has certainly had the privilege of coaching some of the most extraordinary footballing talents in the world. He witnessed Lionel Messi blossom into one of the all-time greats while also witnessing Messi’s incredible rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guardiola has stated that his current Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, is capable of matching the remarkable numbers set by the two footballing legends.

Messi and Ronaldo remain the only players in modern football to have scored over 800 goals in competitive football. While the Argentine has netted 851 career goals, Ronaldo has an astounding tally of 924, as they continue to add to their records for both club and country.

Haaland, on the other hand, is undoubtedly regarded as one of the greatest goal-scorers of the modern generation. He recently scored his 250th career goal against Arsenal in just 313 games - a feat achieved faster than any player.

Guardiola, having overseen Haaland’s development at Manchester City, stated earlier this season that the Norwegian poses a genuine threat to the goal-scoring records held by Messi and Ronaldo.

“He did it in Salzburg and in Germany; the numbers are ridiculous. He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He’s an incredible threat, hopefully he can be here for many years,” Guardiola said in August 2024 (via ESPN).

Erling Haaland is set to remain at Manchester City for the foreseeable future after recently signing a 10-year contract. If he maintains his excellent goal-scoring form and stays injury-free throughout his career, there is undoubtedly a possibility that he could achieve a feat even Messi and Ronaldo are yet to accomplish.

What Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have said about Erling Haaland

Just two years ago, Lionel Messi edged out Haaland to win his eighth Ballon d’Or. Despite Haaland scoring a record-breaking 52 goals and leading Manchester City to a historic continental treble, Messi ultimately won the award, thanks to his World Cup success with Argentina.

At the time of receiving the award, Messi praised the Manchester City striker and expressed confidence that he would eventually win the Ballon d’Or.

"Haaland and Mbappe will win the Ballon d’Or one day. Erling deserved it very much too, he has won Premier League, Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. I’m sure in the next years you will win it," Messi stated (via Standard UK)

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also commented on Haaland last year in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, where he surpassed the Norwegian in the goal-scoring charts.

"I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating young animals like Haaland. I’m proud. And I’ll be 39 soon!," he said (via Goal).

With Messi and Ronaldo nearing the end of their illustrious careers, the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are poised to take center stage. It will undoubtedly be fascinating to see the two forwards potentially battling it out for major accolades in the years to come.

