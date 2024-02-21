"He's inevitable", "1000 career goals soon" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Feiha in AFC Champions League

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in Al-Nassr's 2-0 AFC Champions League Round of 16 second-leg win at home to Al-Feiha on Wednesday (February 21).

Leading 1-0 from the first leg away from home last week, Luis Castro's side opened the scoring through Otavio in the 17th minute. Ronaldo put the result beyond doubt by scoring his second goal of the tie four minutes from time to seal a comfortable 3-0 aggregate win.

The goal also meant that the 39-year-old scored in his third straight competitive game in 2024. Following his late winner at Al-Feiha last week, the Portugal captain was also on the scoresheet in the 2-0 Saudi Pro League win at home to Al-Fateh at the weekend.

Ronaldo now has 876 goals for club and country during his illustrious career. Fans reckon he could breach the 1000-goal mark, with one tweeting:

"He's inevitable"

Another chimed in:

"1000 career goals soon"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following his latest strike, the Al-Nassr captain has 27 goals and 11 assists in 28 games across competitions.

Twenty of these strikes and nine assists - both league-leading tallies - have come in the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Alami trail only runaway pacesetters Al-Hilal (56) after 20 rounds of games.

A break-up of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for club and country

Cristuano Ronalso

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history and one of the most lethal goalscorers.

The 39-year-old continues to age like fine wine and has shown little signs of slowing down anytime soon. He has played for some of the top teams in European football, scoring goals and winning big titles galore.

Ronaldo has scored a club-record 450 goals for Real Madrid in his nine-season stint between 2009 and 2018. He has also netted 145 times for Manchester United across two spells spanning seven and a half seasons, 128 times for Portugal - a record tally in men's international football - and 101 times for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's other goals comprise 47 strikes for his current club side Al-Nassr and five for his boyhood club Sporting CP in the early 2000s.