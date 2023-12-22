“He’s so influential” - Ex-Premier League star insists Arsenal and Liverpool target will not be open to transfer 

Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor has told Liverpool and Arsenal to forget about signing Douglas Luiz. He has said that the Brazilian will not leave Villa Park as he is influential and also happy at the club.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Taylor said that Luiz was in brilliant form and the interest from other clubs is not a surprise. He added that they are teams who have been following the midfielder for years.

“It’s no surprise at all that he would attract interest and that is testament to his outstanding performances," he said. "He’s one of most important players in the team, he’s so influential. Teams will look at him because of the form he’s shown for a long period of time."

He added:

"It as a huge compliment that people talk about him. For me, the great thing is there is more to come from him. He’s stated he’s happy at Villa and why wouldn’t he be? He’s playing a huge part in a winning side and you wouldn’t think a move would appeal to him at the moment."

Luiz has been a key part of Unai Emery's side, who are on a stunning run in the Premier League. They are currently third in the table – level on points with Liverpool and a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Douglas Luiz comments on interest from Liverpool and Arsenal

Douglas Luiz told Sky Sports earlier this month that he was happy with the interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. However, he said that he was focused on Aston Villa and was only thinking about staying at the club and helping them this season.

He told Sky Sports:

"I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa. My focus is totally here. I don't spend a lot of time looking at the stories. I see them, but I don't focus on that and I'm not looking at it every day."

He added:

"My head is here at Aston Villa. Aston Villa is a club that opened its doors to me when I came to England, so I have a lot of affection and a lot of love for it."

The Liverpool and Arsenal target has scored five times this season while starting in 16 of the 17 Premier League games. The only match he missed was the 2-1 win at Brentford as he was suspended after picking up five yellow cards.