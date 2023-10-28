"He's insane" – Liverpool target gets high praise from club manager amid rumors of replacing Mohamed Salah

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has showered praise on winger Kaoru Mitoma, who has been linked with Liverpool as an ideal successor for Mohamed Salah.

Mitoma, 26, has cemented himself as one of the most enthralling wide operators in the Premier League since the start of last season. He helped his club finish sixth in the 2022-23 league standings, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 41 games across competitions.

An 18-cap Japan international, Mitoma has maintained his form into the new 2023-24 season. He has registered three goals and four assists in 1085 minutes of first-team action, spread across 13 matches.

Speaking at a recent pre-game press conference, De Zerbi shared his thoughts on the right-footed winger's recent rise to recognition at Brighton. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I have no words left for Mitoma. He's really underrated but trust me, he's so so underrated. The world of football hasn't understood the value of Mitoma. He can be an incredible player for any manager, not just for me. He's insane."

Earlier last month, 90min stated that Liverpool were keeping close tabs on Mitoma's situation at the Amex Stadium. However, the Reds are set to face competition from Manchester City, Barcelona and Napoli.

Should Liverpool lose Salah to a Saudi Arabian outfit in the near future, they could decide to launch a move for the Kawasaki Frontale academy graduate. They could rotate the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo with the Japanese out on their wide positions.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Saudi Pro League teams are preparing a £225 million offer to sign 31-year-old Salah in January.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's fitness levels after recent UEL win

Speaking after Liverpool's 5-1 UEFA Europa League win over Toulouse earlier this week, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp pointed out Mohamed Salah's great durability. He told reporters (h/t The Guardian):

"Off the pitch, he behaves as a grown man, beyond that he is still quite a young player. He is top fit. I think if we were to scan him the majority of the bones would be aged 19 or 20! He just keeps himself in such good shape. I cannot compare Mo to other 30-year-olds because I don't think biologically he is!"

Salah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, recently set the record of scoring the most goals for an English team in European competitions. He broke Thierry Henry's record of 42 goals after scoring his 43rd UEFA goal in 68 matches for the Merseyside outfit.

So far this season, the Egyptian has scored nine goals and registered four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.