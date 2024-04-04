"He’s so intelligent; he ghosts through" - Martin Keown admits Arsenal star has changed his opinion this season

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has admitted that Kai Havertz has won him over with his recent run of form. The Englishman heaped praise on the German forward after the Gunners' 2-0 win over Luton Town on Wednesday, April 3.

Arsenal secured Havertz's services from Chelsea last summer for a reported £65 million. The versatile attacker endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates and came under criticism for his insipid performances.

However, the Germany international has been in great form for Arsenal in recent weeks, registering seven goal contributions in his last six Premier League appearances. Havertz set up Martin Odegaard's 24th-minute strike against Luton at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game on TNT Sports, Keown admitted he had his doubts about Havertz initially and has now seen a major improvement. The pundit said (as quoted by Eurosport):

"It was one of those where I looked at it when he came in and I thought ‘I’m just going to hold up my opinion.' I wasn’t sure at the beginning. In the Community Shield, he played as a centre-forward and I didn’t see the work rate or the running into the channels, and [Eddie] Nketiah came in the next game and I saw that change."

"Then they moved him into midfield. Now he’s in his proper position as a front player. [He’s] very definitely [at his best there]. He’s so intelligent; he ghosts through. As a centre-half, you want someone to mark, but when he keeps disappearing into midfield all the time you get a bit nervous, and suddenly he’s there with two or three other players, so he can be really effective and that’s working for Arsenal," Keown added.

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, April 6.

"He’s a really important player" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal star after Luton win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lauded Martin Odegaard for his leadership qualities, highlighting the Norwegian's importance in the team.

Odegaard has been a key player for the Gunners this season as they seek an end to their 20-year wait for a Premier League title. The Arsenal captain has contributed 10 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

He linked up excellently with Kai Havertz to find the back of the net against Luton, helping his side secure all three points. In his post-match press conference, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

"He’s a really important player – we needed that balance and as well the chemistry that certain players have because it’s how they train as well, and how we build those connections and relationships, and Martin is there to connect everything well in how we play."

Arsenal are currently one point clear at the top of the Premier League table, but have played a game more than second-placed Liverpool.

Poll : Is Kai Havertz worth the amount Arsenal paid to sign him from Chelsea? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion