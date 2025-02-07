“He’s doing his job” - Ruben Amorim makes feelings clear after Manchester United fans call for Chido Obi-Martin to start ahead of Hojlund and Zirkzee

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has hinted that young striker Chido Obi-Martin is not ready to make his senior debut yet. The United boss said that Rasmus Hojlund and Johsua Zirkzee remain his main options to lead the attack.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup clash against Leicester City, Amorim stated that Obi-Martin was doing well with the youth team and improving consistently. However, he added that the youngster was not in line to leapfrog Hojlund and Zirkzee and said:

"He’s doing his job, he’s improving, he’s playing in the youth teams, and we have also other players that can play in that position. Rasmus [Hojlund] and Josh [Zirkzee] are there, we bought these two players, so we need to improve them and then sometimes the confidence can change a player. We will see in the end of the season, but, until then, we have two strikers that can score goals. They proved it in the past. Let’s see if we can improve as a team, to help them to score goals."

Trending

Manchester United signed Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal earlier this season and he has been doing well for the club's youth side. He has scored nine goals in 10 games for the Red Devils' age-group teams across competitions.

Manchester United warned by pundit that two players will look to leave

Football pundit Paul Parker believes that Manchester United stars Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee may look to leave because of Ruben Amorim. He said that the manager sent a big message to the duo after playing Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine in their recent defeat to Crystal Palace.

"I understand the reasons why he did it – Kobbie has a good brain and knows what is expected of a centre forward and what he would want from a striker if he was playing deeper. But it wasn’t going to work because he’s not a renowned goalscorer. It only works if you have midfield players who are going to run past him but they haven’t got enough athleticism within the team to play that way," Parker said (via Metro).

"As well, it could have been a signal to the people above him to let them know that he has no faith in the two players he has tried there. It’s like having two goalkeepers on the bench. Every fan knows that when a manager puts two keepers on the bench, he’s making a point to those above him that he needs someone. I think it could have been that," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback