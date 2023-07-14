“He’s just on another planet" - When Mason Greenwood settled the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood gave his verdict on the ultimate football debate in July 2021. The Englishman was asked about his preferred choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive fans' Q&A session.

The 21-year-old went with the Barcelona icon, who recently completed his move to MLS club Inter Miami. Responding to the question, Greenwood said (via GOAL):

“For me, it’s always got to be Messi. For me, he’s just on another planet. Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a physical, great athletic footballer. But to do what Messi does at his size, what he’s done for Barcelona and winning that trophy for Argentina (Copa America), he is just on another level.”

The youngster's career has been under threat ever since rape charges were filed against him in January 2022. However, the same charges were dropped earlier this year after new material came to light.

Manchester United launched their very own internal investigation into the matter. However, the club are yet to take a decision on the player's future who has not reported to train with the club as of yet (via The Athletic).

The same report suggests that the Red Devils are looking to keep Greenwood at Old Trafford despite the issues at the moment.

Pundit believes Mason Greenwood will never play in the Premier League again

TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Mason Greenwood's Premier League career has come to an end. Despite admitting that the player is still worth £80 million, Agbonlahor says the damage to his reputation will need Greenwood to play football in another country.

While discussing the situation after rape charges against the 21-year-old were dropped by Crown Prosecution Service, the former Aston Villa forward said (via TEAMtalk):

"I don’t think he will play in the Premier League again. I think his reputation is damaged at Manchester United and in England, I do think he will play on again in a different country, a different league."

"But I do feel living in England, being at football games, seeing what fans are like at games, I can’t see him going out there and playing for Manchester United again."

In all, Mason Greenwood has played 129 games for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions.