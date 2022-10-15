“He’s just going from strength to strength” – Martin Keown opens up on admiration for Arsenal star who has started just one Premier League game

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has heaped praise on the club's new-signing Fabio Vieira. This is despite the Portuguese midfielder starting only once in the Premier League so far this season.

Vieira arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £34 million from Portuguese giants FC Porto. The midfielder arrived at the club injured but has impressed when he has been given opportunities. Vieira has been a bit unfortunate as the attacking midfielder role is currently occupied by club captain Martin Odegaard.

Martin Keown appreciates that Vieira is fighting for a place in the starting XI after finding himself on the bench at the start of the season. The former club icon believes the Portuguese midfielder will improve a lot in the future.

Speaking on BT Sports (via The Boot Room), Keown was quoted as saying the following:

“I really like him. He’s come in, found himself on the bench but he’s shown a really good attitude. He’s got great ability and I love the way he strikes the ball. He’s just going from strength to strength. He loves that little pocket.”

Arsenal @Arsenal In Focus: Fabio Vieira



Pinpoint assist

Ruthless finish

Player of the Match



Enjoy Fabio's brilliant performance in last week's win v Bodo/Glimt all over again In Focus: Fabio VieiraPinpoint assistRuthless finishPlayer of the MatchEnjoy Fabio's brilliant performance in last week's win v Bodo/Glimt all over again 🔍 In Focus: Fabio Vieira🎯 Pinpoint assist💥 Ruthless finish🏆 Player of the Match📺 Enjoy Fabio's brilliant performance in last week's win v Bodo/Glimt all over again 👇

As things stand, Fabio Vieira has made seven appearances for Arsenal across all competitions and has contributed two goals and an assist. His only start in the Premier League came against Brentford in a 3-0 win for the Gunners. Vieira did find the back of the net on that occasion.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Fabio Vieira has started in all three of the Gunners' games in the UEFA Europa League. He had an impressive display against Bodo/Glimt last week where he scored and assisted in a 3-0 victory.

League-leaders Arsenal face Leeds United in the Premier League

Arsenal will travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16). The Gunners will want to claim all three points against Jesse Marsch's side as they look to remain at the top of the league standings.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Fitness updates

🗓 The packed schedule

What he expects from Leeds



🗞 Read the full transcript here 🎙 Mikel spoke to the press ahead of #LEEARS , covering:Fitness updates🗓 The packed scheduleWhat he expects from Leeds🗞 Read the full transcript here 🎙 Mikel spoke to the press ahead of #LEEARS, covering:🏥 Fitness updates🗓 The packed schedule🆚 What he expects from Leeds🗞 Read the full transcript here 👇

The Gunners are currently atop the league table after picking 24 points from their opening nine games in the Premier League. They are a point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side secured a 3-2 win over Liverpool in their previous Premier League fixture.

