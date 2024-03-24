"He's just a key player" - England boss Gareth Southgate heaps praise on 'outstanding' Arsenal star after friendly loss to Brazil

England manager Gareth Southgate heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice following the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat to Brazil in an international friendly on Saturday, March 23.

Southgate's side was beaten at Wembley with Real Madrid-bound forward Endrick scoring the winner in the 80th minute. Southgate, however, lauded Rice for his performance in the game.

The Englishman, who joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a reported €105 million last summer, started the clash against the five-time world champions. He was partnered by Conor Gallagher at the heart of midfield. Southgate waxed lyrical about Rice, telling the media after the game (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Declan Rice was outstanding, he's just a key player. With and without the ball, he showed the next step he's gone to."

Declan Rice has been crucial for his club side as well this season. The 25-year-old has made 39 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

After coming through Northern Ireland's youth ranks, Rice made his senior debut for England in March 2019. He is already an accomplished international, having made 49 appearances and scored three goals for the Three Lions.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's game against Brazil by the numbers

Arsenal's Declan Rice played the full 90 minutes against Brazil. He dictated the tempo of the match from the heart of England's midfield and produced impressive numbers.

Rice completed 73 of his 80 attempted passes with a 91% success rate. He played two key passes, one cross, and one long ball as well. Rice was an astute defensive presence as well, blocking one shot, and winning three ground duels and one aerial duel.

The 25-year-old also made one interception and two tackles, showcasing his versatile presence in the middle of the pitch. Rice is likely to be rested for England's upcoming friendly against Belgium on Tuesday, March 26.