“He’s just himself no matter where he goes” – Marcus Rashford names ex-Manchester United star as best character he ever played with

Marcus Rashford has named Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the best character he has shared the Manchester United dressing room with. He added that the Swedish great was always himself regardless of the situation.

Ibrahimovic joined the Red Devils in 2016 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. The striker stayed at Old Trafford for 18 months and then left for LA Galaxy as he had lost his starting spot following his ACL injury.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Rashford said that Ibrahimovic was the best character he shared the dressing room with at Manchester United. He said:

"Best character I've shared a dressing room with? Probably Zlatan, he's funny. He's just himself no matter where he goes. How he is with the players is how he a fan if he meets them on the street."

In a previous interview, Rashford stated that Ibrahimovic was one of the key reasons for his rise at Old Trafford. He said (via One Football):

"His mentality was beyond anything I'd ever played with before. He didn't care what anyone would say or what anyone was saying about him. In terms of mentality, he was key to my development."

Rashford and Ibrahimovic played 43 matches together and assisted each other once.

Marcus Rashford backed to be the future of Manchester United by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke highly about Marcus Rashford in 2019 and backed the Manchester United star to be the future of the club. He added that the Englishman had all the qualities to become special at Old Trafford.

He was speaking with Andy Dunn of the Daily Mirror when he said:

"Rashford is the future of ManUtd. In the beginning, I saw him more as an individual - now he is playing more for the collective. He is using his quality more for the team, not for himself only. He has big potential and a big future with United and the special thing is that he comes from the academy. I think he has no limits."

Rashford has scored 76 goals in 239 matches in the Premier League for Manchester United. The Englishman has a total of 128 goals for the Red Devils across competitions.