“He’s just so much faster than everyone else” - Pundit compares Liverpool teenager to David Beckham at Real Madrid 

European football expert Andy Brassel has compared Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott to former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar David Beckham.

Despite Liverpool's struggles this campaign, Elliott has been quite impressive for the Reds in the middle of the park.

With Jurgen Klopp's side being hit by an injury-crisis, particularly in midfield, the teenage sensation has enjoyed plenty of gametime. He has played 423 minutes across six league games. The 19-year-old, who is predominantly a right winger, has usually been deployed in a midfield three by the Liverpool manager this season.

Andy Brassel has compared Elliott's midfield showings to former England skipper David Beckham's midfield displays when he was at Real Madrid.

Beckham also used to be a right winger when he was at Manchester United but largely played in midfield when he joined Real Madrid in 2003. Brassel told talkSPORT:

"A few people have talked this week about the potential Jurgen Klopp through as we get to year seven, I think that’s slightly unfair."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Harvey Elliott was #LFC ’s best player by some margin tonight. Such a special talent. Always shifts the ball quickly, always prepared to take risks. Growing in stature with every game in that midfield role. Harvey Elliott was #LFC’s best player by some margin tonight. Such a special talent. Always shifts the ball quickly, always prepared to take risks. Growing in stature with every game in that midfield role.

He added:

“I also thought that going back to when they lost against Manchester United a couple of weeks ago that they’re really not going to win anything with this midfield.

“The fact that Harvey Elliott stands out now, of course it’s a lot to do with his excellent form, but it’s also because he reminds me of David Beckham playing in the midfield of the melted Galacticos in 2003-04."

Brassel has compared Elliott's pace with that of Beckham, who was faster than anyone in the famous Real Madrid Galacticos team. He added:

“He’s just so much faster than everyone else. Beckham was like a flying ant in a forest of sloths really.

“Not knocking the quality of the players around him, but no one did anywhere near as much running as him in that season.”

Beckham played for Los Blancos from 2003 to 2007. In those four seasons, he made 159 appearances and bagged 20 goals and 51 assists across competitions.

Can the Liverpool wonderkid emulate the career of the former Real Madrid superstar?

David Beckham used to be one of the most famous footballers during his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Englishman was not only a top-class footballer but also a true leader who single-handedly won many games for both club and country.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott:



"We all forgot how good he was a year ago when he was a year younger. He's just that good - that's Harvey. He's a real talent. Let's just hope he can keep developing and build on this wonderful basis." Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott:"We all forgot how good he was a year ago when he was a year younger. He's just that good - that's Harvey. He's a real talent. Let's just hope he can keep developing and build on this wonderful basis." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott:"We all forgot how good he was a year ago when he was a year younger. He's just that good - that's Harvey. He's a real talent. Let's just hope he can keep developing and build on this wonderful basis." 🔴 https://t.co/iKE78lsQlZ

Harvey Elliott is still in his initial years of development as a footballer and has the perfect manager in the form of Jurgen Klopp to groom him. He has already made 28 appearances for the Reds, bagging two goals and assists each.

There is a reason why the Liverpool wonderkid remains the youngest ever player in Premier League history. Liverpool's star-in-the-making has what it takes to become a truly great footballer if he can keep working on his game and retain his excellent attitude.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit