“He’s just a normal guy with an unbelievable talent” – David Beckham on how Lionel Messi ‘shocked’ people of Florida after MLS move

ReDavid Beckham recently said that people in Florida were left pleasantly surprised by Lionel Messi's humble nature following his MLS move.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Stick To Football podcast, Beckham claimed that Messi was a simple person off the pitch. He added that the fans chase him everywhere but still, he opts to go on his own to the supermarket and around Florida. He said:

"He is so humble. It's just the normal things that we all think 'that's how it should be'. This is someone that, especially in Miami, he's not left alone. He's chased everywhere, he's followed everywhere, there's thousands of people every single day at the training ground just to watch him get in his car and drive down the road. From the moment he arrived in Miami, he drives himself to the supermarket, does his shopping, goes home – and people are shocked at that, but that is him. He's humble, he's hard working, he's got a great family. His wife is amazing, the kids are amazing – he's just a normal guy with an unbelievable talent."

David Beckham has previously claimed that MLS have seen a massive boost in viewership since the Argentine joined Inter Miami. Lionel Messi's unveiling at the club amassed over 3.5 billion views as per the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

David Beckham on how Inter Miami lured Lionel Messi

David Beckham has revealed that Inter Miami started talks with Lionel Messi almost four years ago. He added that they were ready to sign the Argentine whenever he was ready but jumped on the opportunity when it was confirmed that he was leaving PSG in the summer.

Beckham said:

"When he was at PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], we saw an opportunity and he was either going to go back to Barcelona [or to Miami]. But then suddenly, everything aligned, and we were still having the conversations. To bring someone like him to the club, we knew it would change the club and we knew it would change the league and the sport – but it's beyond that."

Inter Miami have not lost any of their matches in which Lionel Messi has featured. The MLS side also managed to win their first silverware when the Argentine guided them to a Leagues Cup win.