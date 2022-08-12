“He’s just a prime example of what this club brings and the human beings around here” – Harvey Elliot salutes Liverpool teammate

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliot wants to emulate James Milner and play for a long time. He believes the former Manchester City midfielder is a prime example of how one can keep on going every season.

Elliot penned a new long-term deal at Liverpool earlier this week. The youngster is now a part of the first-team and is waiting to make the most of his chances this season.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a decent loan spell at Blackburn Rovers during the 2020-21 season. He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool FC @LFC Our diamond is here to stay Our diamond is here to stay 💎 https://t.co/vF3kiTEE1X

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after penning a new deal, Elliot claimed he wanted to keep playing like Milner. He spoke highly of the Englishman and said:

"I want to have a career as some of these players have, I want to play as many games as some of these players have. If you look at Millie, I think he's the oldest in the team and he is still going strong and probably the fittest in the team. He's just a prime example of what this club brings and the human beings around here so yeah, it's unbelievable to be around these players and these people and they have helped me a lot along the way."

Liverpool squad ready to help Elliot

Elliot continued to talk about the squad at Liverpool and how everyone helped him. He named Jordan Henderson as the guide on the pitch and Mohamed Salah as the one who works with him in the gym.

The youngster once again spoke about Milner and added:

"To be honest, all of them have done it. They've all helped me along the way. But I think I'd say more Salah and the skip, to be fair – Hendo. Especially Mo, he's always giving me different things to work on. He's always telling me to follow him in training or follow him in the gym so he can help me out along the way and stuff. I mean, everyone, as I said, has done it in the journey so far and they're all willing to help whoever. Whether it's Milner, who is the oldest here, to the youngest player in the team."

The Reds drew their Premier League season opener against Fulham 2-2, and now take on Crystal palace at home this weekend.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury