“He’s just starting to get into the form that we saw”: Ex-Premier League star Matt Jarvis highlights ‘huge positive’ for Arsenal

Matt Jarvis has revealed the one player who has been a 'huge positive' for Arsenal, ahead of their title clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, February 4.

Talking on BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the ex-Premier League star discussed Bukayo Saka, saying that the winger was returning to his excellent form. He said (via TBR Football):

"Jesus is back and scoring, that's huge for them, Saka as well, he was so influential in the way they played last season and this season he's just starting to get into the form that we saw, so that's a huge positive for Arsenal."

Saka had a great start to the season with four goals and three assists in the first seven games. But then, his performance dipped, contributing to the Gunners' struggles, including losses to Aston Villa and West Ham.

Despite a defeat to Fulham on New Year's Eve, Saka managed to score, marking a return to contributing goals. He has gone on to score twice and assist once in his last three Premier League matches. This will give Arsenal fans some hope that Saka will maintain his form for the upcoming home game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confident in team's scoring ability against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta believes the Gunners have the firepower to overcome Liverpool in a vital Premier League match this Sunday, February 4. His men are currently trailing the Reds by five points, and they are set to play the league leaders at home in a game that could significantly impact the title race.

Arsenal's recent FA Cup defeat to Liverpool saw them miss numerous opportunities and concede two late goals. Despite this, the team have recently enjoyed some good goalscoring form, putting five goals past Crystal Palace and two past Nottingham Forest.

When questioned about the hosts' chances against the Merseysiders, Arteta told the press (via Sky Sports):

"I think like this: I love my players and I think tomorrow they are going to score goals and they are going to be top. They fully deserve all of our credit because of the way they are."

He added:

"We are scoring goals in different ways over the last two weeks, which is great to see. The team has to dominate every aspect of the game if we are going to be up there. We are conceding less than last season, we are generating more. Those margins have to be reflected in the scoreline, that's what matters."

Jurgen Klopp's men have been in ruthless form all season, losing just once to Tottenham Hotspur where they played with 10 men for most of the game.

