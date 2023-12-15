"He’s just unfortunate" - Steve McManaman admits he feels sorry for 'exceptional' Liverpool star due to his lack of game-time

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has praised Caoimhin Kelleher, calling him an 'exceptional' goalkeeper who is 'unfortunate' to not get enough playing time.

Kelleher has been the club's No. 2 in recent seasons, filling in for Alisson Becker in cup games or when the Brazilian is sidelined with an injury. Alisson, widely regarded as one of the world's finest shot-stoppers, is Jurgen Klopp's undisputed choice between the sticks.

The former AS Roma star has recently missed a couple of games because of a muscle injury, allowing Kelleher to fill in between the sticks. The Republic of Ireland international has largely impressed during that time, especially in the club's 2-1 UEFA Europa League group-stage loss against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on 14 December.

Kelleher pulled off four saves, with two of them coming in the first half when the score was still 0-0. Speaking about his recent displays, McManaman told TNT Sports (h/t HITC):

"(Kelleher is) almost a number one. He’s just unfortunate he’s got Alisson Becker in front of him! He’s been exceptional since he’s come to Liverpool. A really reliable goalkeeper.”

Kelleher, 25, has played 30 times for the Reds since first joining the club from Ringmahon in 2015. But just seven of those appearances have come in the Premier League, indicating that he will struggle for starts as long as Alisson is fit and available for selection.

The Irishman, whose contract runs until June 2026, was linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur one of the clubs interested, as per TeamTalk.

Liverpool prepare for Manchester United visit as league leaders

Liverpool were the new league leaders after gameweek 16. The Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park, courtesy of late goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott.

They now have 37 points to their name, leading second-placed Arsenal by a solitary point. The Gunners fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, losing their lead at the top of the table. Manchester City, who have won five of the last six league titles on offer, are in fourth with 33 points.

The Reds' next task is a home game against Manchester United on 17 December. Erik ten Hag's side are in desperate need of a win, with the club's performance and results being scrutinized throughout this season.

The Red Devils are currently in sixth, trailing the Reds by 10 points. They have beaten Jurgen Klopp's side just thrice in their last 17 meetings.