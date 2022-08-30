“He’s the Kevin de Bruyne of Arsenal" - Ex-Chelsea striker lavishes praise on Arsenal star who 'does everything you expect'

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is currently in the form of his life, putting on spectacular displays as the Gunners continue to shock everyone with their 100% start to the Premier League season.

After watching the Norwegian dazzle in his first few games of the term, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino couldn't help but compare Odegaard to Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

The Norwegian was an important presence in midfield for Arsenal in their first two league games of the campaign despite not finding the back of the net. The attacking midfielder eventually opened his account for the season with a brace against Bournemouth on Matchday 3.

In his most recent appearance, Odegaard scored a vital equalizer for the club against Fulham last weekend (August 27). Gabriel Magalhaes bagged the winning goal to ensure the Gunners' picked up the three points.

The Norwegian has earned a lot of praise in recent weeks and Tony Cascarino believes the midfielder is just as influential to this Arsenal side as Kevin de Bruyne is to Manchester City. The former Chelsea forward said the following about Odegaard, as quoted by HITC:

“He’s the Kevin de Bruyne of Arsenal. He has everything. His feet are so quick. He can play long passes, then he can play short. He is hungry and wants to get goals. He does everything that you expect."

“It wasn’t a surprise he was given the captain’s armband. Tierney could have been given that 18 months ago. There isn’t anything he can’t do. Odegaard is a real top talent."

afcstuff @afcstuff



100% cross accuracy

100% take-on success

91 touches

11 final third entries

10x possession won

8 duels won

5 take-ons

3 tackles

3 shots

2 chances created

2 shots on target

1 goal



[@Squawka] #afc Martin Ødegaard vs. Fulham:100% cross accuracy100% take-on success91 touches11 final third entries10x possession won8 duels won5 take-ons3 tackles3 shots2 chances created2 shots on target1 goal Martin Ødegaard vs. Fulham: 100% cross accuracy100% take-on success91 touches11 final third entries10x possession won8 duels won 5 take-ons 3 tackles3 shots2 chances created 2 shots on target1 goal[@Squawka] #afc https://t.co/5MYu3LJ5KZ

Martin Odegaard joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in January of 2021 on a loan deal. The move was made permanent for €35 million last summer. Tony Cascarino has claimed that the Norwegian didn't get enough chances in the Spanish capital. He said:

“To take him from Real Madrid, he was a kid that left Scandinavia to go and play football in Spain. He wasn’t given an opportunity, and they were prepared to loan him out and sell him."

Martin Odegaard's stats for Arsenal so far

The Norwegian has been a shining light for the Gunners so far this season.

Since joining Mikel Arteta's side midway through the 2020-2021 campaign, Odegaard has made 64 appearances for the Gunners, contributing 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Having started the new campaign brilliantly by scoring three goals in his first four league games, the Norwegian could be set to have his best campaign for the Gunners.

