“He’s killing his own career” - Manchester United star sent harsh warning by ex-Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot

Football pundit Mario Melchior has stated that Manchester United star Jadon Sancho must change his attitude in order to save his career

Sancho has not featured for Manchester United after coming off the bench for the first three Premier League games of the season.

Speaking on ESPN, Melchior had harsh words for Sancho and suggested that the player was throwing his career away. The former Chelsea defender said (via ESPN):

“He’s killing his own career, he’s not killing the team.”

His co-pundit Craig Burley added:

“I’d be sat at home embarrassed, watching a kid do what he’s done.”

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag told the press that he was unhappy with Sancho's performances in training after removing him from the squad ahead of the the team's clash against Arsenal on September 3.

The winger went on to hit back at the Dutchman on social media, claiming that he was made a scapegoat for United's poor start to the campaign. He has since refused to apologise for his statements, thus leading to his banishment from United's first-team facilities.

Alejandro Garnacho has filled the gap left by Sancho for Manchester United. With three goals in 17 matches this season, he is the side's joint-second top scorer. He bagged a brilliant brace against Aston Villa last time out, leading the side to a come-from-behind victory.

Paul Scholes names Manchester United star as difference maker for Rasmus Hojlund

Eriksen made a difference in the game against Villa.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has suggested that Christian Eriksen could be a massive positive influence for Rasmus Hojlund. After the Denmark international bagged the winner in United's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa, Scholes claimed that he could do well with better service.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said:

"(I’m) so happy for the lad," Scholes told Premier League Productions when asked about Hojlund's winner. "It’s been a tough start to his Premier League career. Hopefully, he can get up and running and score the goals he deserves to score."

He added:

"Christian Eriksen being in the team will help. He makes a big difference. I don’t think he was especially brilliant tonight. But he is the player that, when they get the ball, (Bruno) Fernandes as well, they know that if this boy makes the right run it will come."

While Hojlund had already bagged five goals in the Champions League, it took him 15 appearances to open his tally in the Premier League. With the winning goal, he silenced some critics questioning his £72 million move from Atalanta in the summer.

Eriksen, on the other hand, played his first full game since suffering a knee injury in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Luton Town in early November.