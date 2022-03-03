“He’s killing them” – Paddy Kenny believes Cristiano Ronaldo has not been 'good enough’ and identifies what needs to change at Manchester United

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Cristiano Ronaldo's failure to take his chances is hurting Manchester United.

Ronaldo has scored just once in his last eight Premier League appearances after a bright start to the season. The Red Devils forward has struggled for consistency, which has seen his side draw four of their last six matches across competitions.

Speaking to Football Insider about Ronaldo's problems upfront, Kenny said:

“It’s not good enough from him (Cristiano Ronaldo). I think that’s the source of his frustration and why he is always talking about wanting to do better.”

He added:

“He will be disappointed with how his return to Old Trafford has gone. There needs to be more goals, he’s killing them because the chances are coming.”

Kenny also believes individual players need to take responsibility for Manchester United's topsy-turvy season. In this regard, he said:

“We have been saying there is something wrong at Man United for a while and I think it comes down to individuals. They are playing for themselves, not each other. That’s a huge problem to have at a football club.”

Despite his recent rut, Cristiano Ronaldo is the Red Devils' top-scorer this term. He has netted 15 goals in 30 matches across all competitions for the club.

Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo in full flight ahead of a tough run of fixtures

Manchester United's inability to kill games off has affected them on multiple occasions already this season. Over the last two months, they have seen their half-time lead wiped out by the likes of Aston Villa, Southampton, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

All of those matches ended level after 90 minutes, with the contest against Boro ending their FA Cup journey as well. The Red Devils will need to be more ruthless going forward, especially with the tricky fixture list that lies ahead of them.

Ralf Rangnick's troops will face Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on 6 March. They will then face Tottenham Hotspur in a league fixture on 12 March before welcoming Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League on 15 March.

Manchester United were scheduled to face Liverpool at Anfield following their match against Atletico. However, that game has now been postponed and they will host Leicester City in a tricky fixture on 2 April instead.

Given their recent form and the quality of their opponents, the Red Devils will need the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to step up. Both players drew a blank in their previous encounter, a 0-0 draw at home against 19th-placed Watford.

