“Always looks ready” – Fabinho singles out Liverpool star with just 6 Premier League starts this season for special praise

Curtis Jones has been making waves in Liverpool's starting line-up lately, catching the eye of teammate Fabinho. The young midfielder has returned to the spotlight after a period on the sidelines due to a stress response injury, demonstrating his resilience and determination.

Jones has been a standout performer for Liverpool in recent matches, making five consecutive starts and contributing an assist during the team's impressive 6-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday, April 17. This run of form has helped the Reds secure three consecutive wins, highlighting Jones' growing importance in the squad.

Fabinho, a fellow Reds midfielder, shared his admiration for the 22-year-old in an interview with the club's website (via LiverpoolEcho):

"I'm not really surprised (by how well the new-look midfield is working). Curtis, I know him well, I know his quality. He's the kind of player that always looks ready. I don't know how many games he was on the bench or not even on the bench [but] when he came into the starting XI, he always played good. That's why I say he's already ready. I'm not surprised at all with his performances."

"Curtis Jones. He's coming ladies and gents! Like he said when the Hulk got shot down, Thanos is coming. Curtis Jones is coming." Ian Wright on Curtis Jones:"Curtis Jones. He's coming ladies and gents! Like he said when the Hulk got shot down, Thanos is coming. Curtis Jones is coming." #lfc [ringer podcast network] Ian Wright on Curtis Jones:"Curtis Jones. He's coming ladies and gents! Like he said when the Hulk got shot down, Thanos is coming. Curtis Jones is coming." #lfc [ringer podcast network] https://t.co/a4ZxaivJP2

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also showered praise on Jones following the team's 2-1 win against West Ham on Thursday (via LiverpoolOffside):

"Since he was fully fit and match-ready, he plays now and he is doing really well. He set the tone again today with the first counter-pressing situation, he was super-important. That he is a good footballer, we all knew – that he has to improve, we knew as well, and he knows, but he’s in a really good moment, a really good moment, [and that is] super-helpful."

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ After Curtis Jones performances of late, does he have a future in the Liverpool squad next season? #LFC After Curtis Jones performances of late, does he have a future in the Liverpool squad next season? #LFC https://t.co/ytnkVXB7Sm

As Jones continues to make his mark in the Premier League, it's clear that he has the talent and determination to become a significant force in Liverpool's midfield. The Merseyside club will be hoping he can continue this rich vein of form as they push to secure Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool's battle for European places: Klopp ready to "take what we can get"

Despite a resurgence in form, the Reds find themselves in a precarious position in their quest for European football next season. They are currently seventh in the standings, seven points behind the Champions League qualification spots.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the prospect of participating in the Europa League next season, with their upcoming opponents Tottenham Hotspur currently in fifth place. Klopp acknowledged the reality of the situation, stating (via MARCA):

"We'll take what we can get. At the start of the season, we didn't think qualifying for the Europa League was fantastic, but the season has taken us this way, and that's fine."

The Reds have six games remaining this season and will likely have to win all of them to have a chance of securing a top-four finish.

