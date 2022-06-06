"He's a very Klopp-type player" – Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy offers his opinion on Manchester United target

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Manchester United target Darwin Nunez is a player that would suit Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez, 22, has been linked with moves to both Liverpool and United this summer as he seems set to exit Primeira Liga side Benfica.

The Red Devils appear to be the frontrunners for the prolific Uruguayan striker, with Erik ten Hag eager for his side to beat their fierce rivals to his signing (per Metro).

Nunez has enjoyed a fine spell at Benfica, scoring a remarkable 48 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions. Murphy has been lavishing praise on the youngster and has seemingly confirmed that his former side do hold an interest.

He told talkSPORT:

"Darwin Nunez, there is genuine interest from Manchester United, but a deal for him is not as close as has been suggested in the Portuguese media. I received a text message from a trustworthy source on Friday that Liverpool are genuinely contenders for him.”

Murphy is of the opinion that Nunez holds all the credentials to flourish in Jurgen Klopp's team, adding:

"One thing I really liked about him was that he is dynamic. He's a very Klopp-type player with high energy, both with and without the ball. He doesn't mind a press and saw him running back a few times.

"When he hasn't got the ball, he doesn't mind running in behind. He's more of a number nine, he's not going to play out wide."

Liverpool and Manchester United's pursuit of Darwin Nunez is required

Darwin Nunez is a wanted man

Liverpool may be heading into next season without one of their most legendary players in Sadio Mane. The 30-year-old seems destined to depart Anfield this summer having reportedly told teammates he wants to leave (per Mirror).

It will come as a huge blow to Jurgen Klopp as Mane has been a pillar in the Merseysiders' recent success. The Senegalese forward hit 23 goals in 51 appearances this season, helping his side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Prior to that, he was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League success in 2019 and Premier League glory in 2020.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag is in stark need of a new striker following the departure of Edinson Cavani, who leaves as a free agent.

There remains uncertainty over the future of Anthony Martial, and the goalscoring burden at Old Trafford has fallen on Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in 2021-22.

But at the age of 37, Ronaldo can't be expected to continue being the Red Devils savior as he has been for much of Manchester United's past season to forget.

