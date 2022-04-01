"He's laughing a little bit at Real Madrid" - Former club president Vicente Boluda slams star forward's attitude 

Former Real Madrid club president Vicente Boluda has slammed Gareth Bale's attitude at the club, claiming the Welshman 'doesn't make any effort'.

Boluda, who was Los Blancos president in 2009, claims Bale's situation has 'really bothered him'. He added that somebody at the La Liga giants should have seen this coming.

Bale has faced fierce criticism for his apparent lack of commitment at Madrid despite being on a reported £600,000 per week contract which expires this summer. The 32-year-old hit back at a Spanish journalist who called him a parasite following his brilliant two-goal performance for his country against Austria.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Boluda said:

"I see it fatally. It bothers me a lot when they laugh at me. It could be seen coming from afar. He doesn't make any effort to play with the team that pays him. The Bale thing is past history."

The 66-year-old former president compared Bale's situation to that of Eden Hazard, who has also struggled in the Spanish capital. Boluda added:

"It bothers me when they laugh at me and Bale he's laughing a little bit at Real Madrid. Hazard is making an effort although he has injuries. He hasn't caught on, he's different."

Bale has only made five appearances for Madrid this season following a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur last season. He was a member of the side that won four Champions League titles in five years.

"Real Madrid should go for Mbappe and Haaland"

Gareth Bale's departure will soon free up funds for Madrid to go after some of world football's best players. It has been widely reported that Kylian Mbappe will join from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Boluda believes that the La Liga leaders shouldn't stop there, and should also go after Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. He said:

"I would sign one year and the next the other. In the order you want. Although I like Mbappé more, like everyone else. He has an incredible change of pace and how he finishes the plays because how he makes the plays is so important how he ends them."

"Perhaps Florentino is right when he says that Mbappe is a player who was born to play for Real Madrid. Real Madrid, due to its history and record, has to welcome the best, it is our DNA."

