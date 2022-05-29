“He’s in a league of his own” – Fans ecstatic with Real Madrid star ‘finally receiving his well deserved praise’ after Champions League final win over Liverpool

Fans have praised Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the shot-stopper kept Liverpool from scoring in the Champions League final. A goal from Vinicius Junior put the Madridistas ahead, but it was Courtois' brilliance between the sticks that held the ropes down for the Spanish outfit.

The goalkeeper defended his goal with nine saves and 14 recoveries, eventually ending the 90-minute clash without conceding a single goal. This saw the fans take to Twitter to praise the 30-year-old, with some calling for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

Trey @UTDTrey Bro Courtois is the best keeper in the world, no fucking debate Bro Courtois is the best keeper in the world, no fucking debate

TC @totalcristiano Courtois is playing at the level of being the second goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or. Courtois is playing at the level of being the second goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or.

TC @totalcristiano This is the way Courtois has performed for over two years now. He’s finally receiving his well deserved praise. The best goalkeeper in the world, we said it. This is the way Courtois has performed for over two years now. He’s finally receiving his well deserved praise. The best goalkeeper in the world, we said it.

Shephin Mathew @Shephin_Mathew Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world and he's in a league of his own



The likes of Allison and Mendy are a few tiers behind him! Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world and he's in a league of his ownThe likes of Allison and Mendy are a few tiers behind him!

Keesh @keeshmatstats Courtois with a performance for the ages. Every final demands a hero and Tibo answered the call in stunning fashion tonight Courtois with a performance for the ages. Every final demands a hero and Tibo answered the call in stunning fashion tonight

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Courtois might just be the greatest of all time holy shit man Courtois might just be the greatest of all time holy shit man

Courtois was arguably the best player on the pitch in the game, as he remained impervious to Liverpool's consistent and ruthless attacks. A lesser goalkeeper certainly would have balked under the pressure from Jurgen Klopp's men.

But Courtois stood tall, manned his post with energy, and won Madrid the Champions League.

Liverpool did their best, but it wasn't enough to see off Real Madrid

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Yet again, the Reds have failed to take on Real Madrid in a final and leave the game with a continental trophy. This is Jurgen Klopp's second time facing Carlo Ancelotti's men, and yet again, he failed to find the winning formula against Madrid.

Back in 2018, when both sides faced each other in the Champions League final in Kyiv, mistakes from Loris Karius saw the Reds fall hopelessly to Madrid's attacking strength. This time around, it was not Karius in the goal for Klopp, but Alisson Becker, who the manager brought to Anfield after that stunning final.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was on hand in this game, playing his sweeper role effortlessly, but it simply wasn't enough. Vinicius Junior's sliding shot beat Alisson from close range, and the star goalkeeper managed to end the game without a single save.

That wasn't entirely his fault though, as Liverpool held the bulk of the possession and forced Real Madrid to sit back and defend for long periods. However, the remarkable goalkeeping by Courtois shadowed Allison's efforts and saw the Reds concede yet another Champions League trophy to the Spanish juggernauts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat