“He’s left me worried” – Rio Ferdinand admits concern over the form of Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed that he is concerned over Marcus Rashford's form after their 1-0 loss against Everton on Saturday. The former defender said that something was wrong behind the scenes as Rashford didn't look confident on the pitch.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick started Rashford in the game against Everton in the Premier League, keeping Anthony Elanga on the bench.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved two brilliant shots from Rashford early in the game to deny Manchester United a lead at Goodison Park. After the initial burst, though, United failed to create any decent goal-scoring chances and eventually lost the game 1-0.

The 24-year-old Manchester United forward has scored only five goals in 28 matches across different tournaments this season. The England international's form has taken a sudden dip as he ended the previous season with 21 goals and provided 15 assists

Speaking to BT Sport (via TEAMtalk), Ferdinand expressed his concern for Rashford's form. He pointed to the lack of playing time as the reason behind the dip in the player's confidence. He said:

“He’s left me worried and I’m asking a lot of questions about what is going on behind the scenes. Slumped shoulders, not as confident. When he burst onto the scene you thought ‘oh my god this kid is a player’. I think it stems from the uncertainty of the football club. He’s a local boy, who is desperate for this football club to do well.''

Ferdinand believes Rashford's poor form could be due to uncertainty surrounding the new manager and his contract extension. He added:

“He wants some success back at the club. The uncertainty with the manager and his contract. When he’s played he’s been out of position and not played as much as he wants under this manager. All those things mean you can understand why he’s like that, but as a player with experience, sometimes you need to put on a show for people that might not reflect how you feel at that time.”

Gary Neville calls Manchester United a 'joke' after losing 1-0 against Everton in EPL

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called his former club a 'joke' after their defeat against Everton. He was amongst the many football pundits who blasted United for losing against a relegation battling Everton side.

The Red Devils have only won three of their last 12 games in all competitions, showing how poorly the team has been performing. Ralf Rangnick's team are fighting for fourth spot in the Premier League table. They are seventh, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

