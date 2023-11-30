"He's let his team down" - Pundit slams Manchester United star for his error-strewn display in 3-3 Galatasaray draw

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana has found himself in the eye of a storm, as his performance was heavily criticized following a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday (November 29).

The result severely jeopardized United's chances in the Champions League, and pundit Stephen Warnock didn't hold back in his criticism of Onana's errors.

The first error occurred when Onana misjudged a free-kick from Hakim Ziyech. The second, perhaps more glaring error, came when Onana fumbled another of Ziyech's free-kicks.

This saw United lose a two-goal lead, and their defensive lapses set the stage for Kerem Akturkoglu to equalize, leaving the Red Devils' European dreams hanging by a thread.

Warnock, who witnessed the match for BBC 5 Live, didn't mince his words in his post-match analysis. Reflecting on Onana's performance, he stated (via Mirror):

"I don't think Onana should be beaten at the near post. Your positioning has to be better. He's let his team down tonight and I don't like saying that. You have to do better in a game of this magnitude."

Despite the palpable disappointment surrounding the result, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag chose not to single out Onana. When probed by TNT Sports about who should shoulder the blame for the team's faltering performance, the manager said:

"It's always me. I am responsible for this. We know we are in a project. We are making improvements so that's very hopeful. We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long term but if you want to stay in the Champions League, you need to win these games."

Patrice Evra heartbroken but supportive following Manchester United loss

The loyalty of legendary full-back Patrice Evra to Manchester United, who won the Champions League in 2008, has not diminished. He recently reacted on social media after United's disheartening draw with Galatasaray.

Despite leading twice in the match, United ended in a 3-3 stalemate, barely clinging to their slim chances of advancing in the competition. The Red Devils will have to beat Bayern Munich and hope other results go their way if they are to remain in the competition.

At the conclusion of the match, Evra took to United's Instagram to express his disappointment. According to United In Focus, he left a comment that said:

"I prefer my team to play bad and lose this game than playing so well and draw this game. Absolutely heartbroken. FOREVRA RED."

Manchester United will be hoping they can turn things around in the coming weeks, as their continental dreams are now on the line.