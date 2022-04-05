"He's lethal" - John Aldridge names player who will be 'vital' for Liverpool over the rest of the season

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has heaped praise on Diogo Jota for his ability to make a difference for the Reds in the penalty area.

Jurgen Klopp's side extended their winning run in the Premier League to 10 games with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield on Saturday. Jota opened the scoring for the hosts, while Fabinho secured the victory with a late penalty.

GOAL @goal



Insane form. 20 goals this season for Diogo JotaInsane form. 20 goals this season for Diogo Jota 🔥Insane form. https://t.co/djcdOWQ1v4

Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a deal worth up to £45 million in 2020, took his goalscoring tally for the season to 20 at the weekend. The Portugal international also won the penalty from which Fabinho scored.

Aldridge has hailed Jota's hunger and knack for making effective runs inside the opposition box. The Anfield great claimed that the 25-year-old is 'lethal' for Liverpool in the penalty area and expects him to be a key player for the club till the end of the season. He wrote in his column for The Echo:

"Diogo Jota looks hungry and is making things happen in the penalty area. His [header against Watford] was a great goal. It’s the kind of cross that you want with a great early ball in from Joe [Gomez], and you’ve got to attack the ball like Jota did. If you wait for the ball to come to you, you’ll never score. You’ve got to make your run across defenders and that’s what Jota does."

"He makes great runs and the defenders have had it because they’re not attacking the ball, they’ve defending in zones. He makes his run and bang, it’s in the net. When he has to think about it sometimes he misses the simpler chances, but when he doesn’t have to think about it in and around the six yard box he’s lethal. He will be a vital player for Liverpool over the rest of the season."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Mo Salah [15]

🥈 Diogo Jota [14]

🥉 Son Heung-Min [13]



Another vital goal from the Portuguese forward. 🦊 Most non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season:🥇 Mo Salah [15]🥈 Diogo Jota [14]🥉 Son Heung-Min [13]Another vital goal from the Portuguese forward. 🦊 Most non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season: 🥇 Mo Salah [15]🥈 Diogo Jota [14]🥉 Son Heung-Min [13]Another vital goal from the Portuguese forward. 🦊🇵🇹 https://t.co/IKNugkxr5y

Only Mohamed Salah (20) has scored more goals than Jota (14) in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese is joint-second with Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son in the top goalscorers list.

Liverpool eyeing quadruple this term

The Reds have already won their first trophy of the season in the shape of the EFL Cup. They also remain in the mix for the other three competitions they are a part of: the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Liverpool are just one point behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League. The two sides are set to lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in what could be the title decider this weekend.

Klopp's side are also scheduled to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals. They will face each other at Wembley on April 16th.

The Merseyside-based club have been pitted against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals. The first leg of the tie will take place in Lisbon tonight, while the return leg will be held at Anfield on 13th April.

Liverpool are thus hopeful of winning the quadruple this season. And they will be expecting the likes of Jota to continue firing on all cylinders until the end of the campaign.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer