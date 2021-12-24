"He’s at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo" – Carlo Ancelotti feels Real Madrid man has added ‘massive’ ability to make a difference

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema belongs in the same class as Manchester United maestro Cristiano Ronaldo and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. The statement comes from Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has showered praise on the Frenchman following his brilliant display this week.

Karim Benzema was the star of the show as Real Madrid earned a vital 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. The 34-year-old scored two quick-fire goals within the opening seven minutes of the encounter to keep Los Blancos' title charge intact.

Planet Fútbol @si_soccer



(via



Karim Benzema scored twice in the opening seven minutes vs. Athletic Bilbao—and the opener was a curled beauty 💫(via @ESPNDeportes Karim Benzema scored twice in the opening seven minutes vs. Athletic Bilbao—and the opener was a curled beauty 💫(via @ESPNDeportes) https://t.co/sfSjcUWq8Z

The performance caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian has wasted no time in singing the player's praises. The Real Madrid manager was asked whether he thinks Benzema is the best striker in the world at the moment and he replied:

"I think so, because to his game he’s added a massive, regular ability to put the ball in the back of the net. He’s at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland. Benzema is a player who makes a difference. We saw it once again in the game against Athletic, with two goals in quick succession. He’s in amazing form."

GOAL @goal Karim Benzema is the most in-form player in the world 🔥 Karim Benzema is the most in-form player in the world 🔥 https://t.co/bn55Fx4XTD

It comes as no surprise that Karim Benzema is being compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. The Frenchman is currently in the form of his life. He's been a huge revelation in Real Madrid's attack in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his last six games for the club.

He's also impressed with France, scoring five goals in his last four games - including two strikes as Les Bleus made history by winning the UEFA Nations League in October.

The Frenchman was unstoppable against Athletic Bilbao

How Real Madrid's Karim Benzema compares with Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland this season

Karim Benzema's overall record in front of goal for Real Madrid so far this season stands at 20 goals and eight assists in 23 appearances in all competitions. That's ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's return of 13 goals and two assists for Manchester United in 18 games across all fronts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has a better record than Cristiano Ronaldo but falls slightly below Benzema. The Norwegian has bagged 19 goals and five assists for Borussia Dortmund in 16 games across all competitions so far this season. It remains to be seen who will end up with the most goals come the end of the term.

Edited by Parimal