"He's a liability to Messi", "Ruined everything" - Inter Miami fans blast Lionel Messi's teammate after 1-0 loss vs LAFC

Inter Miami fans on X have slammed Lionel Messi's teammate Luis Suarez after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 loss against LAFC. The two sides locked horns in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final clash at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, April 2.

Both teams were unable to break the deadlock in the first half. However, LAFC were notably fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ordaz appeared to strike Maximiliano Falcon in the face. Ordaz went on to score the winner in the 57th minute, finding the bottom corner with a brilliant strike from outside the box, much to Inter Miami's chagrin.

Luis Suarez started up front, alongside Lionel Messi, playing all 90 minutes. Unfortunately for the Herons, the 38-year-old was poor, receiving a match rating of 6.3, per FotMob.

Suarez created zero chances for his side going forward, landed zero shots on target from an attempted three, and had just 38 touches - the least of any outfield player to play 90 minutes.

One Inter Miami fan reckons the Uruguayan was a liability to Lionel Messi, posting:

"Suarez is a liability to Messi, He only performs in his absence"

Another fan tweeted:

"Suarez is enough mate c'mon, he ruined everything man"

Other fans reacted below:

"Keep on playing Fafa Picolt and giving Suarez 90 minutes then....you'll not win anything," one fan warned

"Suarez should not play in this team," another added

"Yhup, when you keep Suarez on for 90 mins against a team with solid defense," one fan tweeted

"The refs suck but man Luis Suarez needs to be benched.. Get Allen Obando in the squad already..." another requested

"SUAREZ IS FINISHED!! thanks for everything for you have to leave," one fan chimed in

How did Lionel Messi fare during Inter Miami's 1-0 loss against LAFC?

Inter Miami suffered a massive blow after they were outclassed during their 1-0 loss against LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals. Despite having more possession (59 percent), the Herons were far from convincing up front.

Lionel Messi played all 90 minutes, completing 45 passes from an attempted 62 with an accuracy of 73 percent. The 37-year-old created one chance and landed two shots on target from an attempted five (40 percent accuracy). Moreover, he won nine duels and completed four dribbles from eight attempts, but was unable to register a goal contribution on the night.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be aiming to overcome this deficit when they face LAFC in the second leg at home on Wednesday, April 9.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 3, 2025, at 12 PM IST. They are subject to change.

