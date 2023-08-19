“He’s like a child out there” – Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United superstar after 2-0 loss at Tottenham

In the wake of Manchester United's recent 2-0 loss to Tottenham, former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane has expressed his dismay at the performance of the team.

He notably singled out forward Marcus Rashford for criticism, and described Rashford's play as that of 'a child'.

Following the signing of a new lucrative long-term contract earlier this summer, Rashford has found himself at the centre of the attack for the start of the season.

His decision to stay at Old Trafford quashed ongoing speculations surrounding his future, yet his recent performance on the pitch has sparked fresh conversations.

With new signing Rasmus Hojlund sidelined due to injury, and no other new striker joining the ranks, Rashford has been compelled to take up the less familiar role of central striker.

While he demonstrated glimmers of potential in the first half of the match, his performance seemed to wither in the second half, much to Keane's chagrin.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Keane articulated his frustration, stating (via Metro):

"Rashford playing up through the middle again the usual stuff. He’s like a child out there playing up through the middle?

'His first few touches when he gets it suggests he doesn’t want to play up through the middle but you have to you got to do a job for the team tonight."

The defeat against Tottenham has brought United's tactics under scrutiny, with questions being raised about the club's utilization of Rashford in a central role. As the season progresses, the pressure will be on Rashford and his teammates to step up and meet expectations under Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham's new era begins with victory over Manchester United under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur's newly-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou marked his first home game at the helm with an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United this Saturday. The triumph came courtesy of Pape Matar Sarr's first-ever Premier League goal and an unfortunate own goal by Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.

Sarr capitalized on a deflected cross in the 49th minute, driving the ball high into the net, leaving Andre Onana with no chance to react. The victory was then sealed in the 83rd minute when Martinez accidentally redirected Ben Davies' mis-hit effort past his own goalkeeper. Both teams had chances to score, hitting the woodwork, but the hosts were the more deserved winners.

One of the significant moments of the match was a squandered opportunity by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in the first half.

The miss became emblematic of a frustrating day for the Red Devils, who found themselves outplayed by Tottenham's vibrant second-half performance.

The victory speaks volumes about Tottenham's positive start to the season, despite parting ways with their talisman and club-record scorer Harry Kane, who has joined Bayern Munich. Spurs have managed to secure four points from their first two games, leaving them in a confident mood.