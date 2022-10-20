"He's like the glue in the team" - Rio Ferdinand wowed by Manchester United new signing's outstanding display in 2-0 Tottenham win

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has waxed lyrical about Casemiro's performance in the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday (October 19).

Manchester United bounced back from their stalemate against Newcastle United with a convincing 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford. They handed Antonio Conte's side their second Premier League defeat of the season.

Fred opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a deflected shot just two minutes into the second half. Bruno Fernandes then produced a stunning finish in the 69th minute of the match to secure three points for the hosts.

Also starring in the game for Erik ten Hag's side was Casemiro, who made his third league start for the club. The Brazil international marshaled the midfield for his side and also helped the defense keep a clean sheet against Spurs.

Assessing Casemiro's performance, Ferdinand explained that the midfielder has become the glue of the team. The Manchester United great hailed the former Real Madrid man as a 'fabulous' acquisition and pointed out how he makes his teammates play better. He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel:

"The moment he [Casemiro] has got back in the team and given a run in the team, he is producing the performances that we expected, but the biggest thing [is] he is like the glue in the team, but also is the one that allows other players to go and perform."

"He protects the back four, but he releases the midfielders to go and do their creative stuff. I think he is a fabulous acquisition that we've got. I thought Casemiro, positionally, was absolutely immense."

Manchester United signed Casemiro from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a deal worth up to £70 million in the summer. The 30-year-old has since made 11 appearances across all competitions for them.

Casemiro is what Fred needed at Manchester United, feels Ferdinand

Fred has often been criticized for his performances for the Red Devils, but impressed against Tottenham on Wednesday. Ferdinand believes Casemiro's addition has helped the 29-year-old improve his game. The ex-defender said:

"Fred does what Fred does. Energetic, at times gives the ball away here and there. Again, I think that's what Casemiro brings, I think he makes some of the players better."

"I think he could be just what Fred needed maybe, someone to give him that little bit of discipline and talk him through a game as to when you run out and use your energy or when you stay and remain in good shape."

Ten Hag's side now sit fifth in the Premier League table with 19 points from 10 matches.

