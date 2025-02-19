"He’s like me, he’s hot-headed and comes from the front" - LaLiga star reveals why he prefers Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr over Jude Bellingham

Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo recently talked about why he prefers Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr over Jude Bellingham. He stated that he admires the Brazilian winger because they share a similar hot-headedness.

During an interview with La Zona 10 (via Diario AS), Maffeo said:

"I like Vinicius better than Bellingham because he’s like me – he’s hot-headed and comes from the front. The other is behind. It’s like in real life, if you don’t like me, perfect, but you come straight to me."

The 27-year-old Spanish right-back continued:

"If you go as a gentleman, the boy who is cold and I put the jacket on him, but then from behind you insult or mess with your teammates, then you are a fake. Come face-to-face. If I don’t like you too, if he already knows, but don’t come in a good way. So, if I have to choose one of the two, I choose Vinicius, who I know how he is."

Maffeo's comment about Jude Bellingham comes after his controversial red card against Osasuna in their LaLiga fixture. The 21-year-old has been handed a two-match ban for directing abusive words at referee Juan Luis Munuera Montero. He will now miss Real Madrid's clash with Girona and Real Betis on February 23 and March 2, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maffeo has played against Vinicius Jr nine times, recording one win, one draw, and seven defeats. He has faced Bellingham on four occasions, registering three losses and a draw.

Real Madrid worried that Jude Bellingham could be emulating Vinicius Jr's negative behavior on the pitch - Reports

According to SPORT (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are concerned about Jude Bellingham's behavior on the pitch. The 21-year-old was recently shown a red card for abusing the referee during Los Blancos' clash with Osasuna on February 15.

The report adds that the Englishman's behavior could be influenced by that of his teammate Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger has had his fair share of criticism for unsporting conduct on the pitch. He was sent off during their 2-1 win over Valencia in January for shoving goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Bellingham has received seven yellow cards and one red card in 33 matches this season. Vincius has been shown 11 yellow cards and one red card in 31 games this season.

