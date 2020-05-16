Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Liverpool's assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson is in awe of EPL's premier Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker's professionalism and shot-stopping ability.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Robinson was full of praise for the 27-year-old keeper and claimed that in regular five-a-side matches in training, Alisson brought to the table a sense of positional understanding that you would only find in the likes of Andrea Pirlo. Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the EPL.

Robinson went into explicit detail about the Brazilian's approach to fitness, training, and match preparation, and painted an intriguing picture of Alisson's work ethic and intelligence. Alisson's ability to read situations is evident in most EPL fixtures and the Merseyside club have benefitted immensely as a result.

"For the goalkeeper, they want to transfer the pressure basically from themselves to the centre-forward or whoever is taking the one-v-one"

"Alisson is really, really good at doing that – standing up and waiting for the right move to make the correct action or technique."

Alisson's intelligence is evident in EPL fixtures

Alisson Becker played a pivotal role in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League triumph last season

Robinson also explained Alisson's role in Liverpool's tactical set-up and his importance to the team, particularly when EPL league leaders are in possession of the ball.

“If a team is pressing high up the pitch, there's obviously space in behind them. You see with Alisson and the runs that Mo, Sadio or Bobby make or one of the midfielders might make, we look to play beyond the team as well. It's exploiting where the space is"

“If teams drop off, it should be simple and easy to play out to the centre-halves and midfielders."

"The nature of how our team plays, we're a fast attacking team. We look to break quickly, so the goalkeepers are always looking to keep the pace and momentum of the game going."

The goalkeeping staff also organizes outfield exercises for their goalkeepers from time to time, and Alisson's performances in these exercises highlight his ability to dictate play.

"Unbelievable! He's like Pirlo or someone like that. He's really comfortable on the ball and wants to receive it under pressure. Like you see in the games, that nerve strength, that calmness, he's able to play when there's chaos all around him."

Alisson is more than just a shot-stopper, according to his training staff

Alisson joined EPL side Liverpool from AS Roma in 2018 for a fee of £66.8 million, and went on to establish himself as an undisputed starter in the Reds' first team. The Brazilian was a crucial part of Liverpool's triumphant 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign and is considered one of the most successful EPL signings in the past decade.

Alisson's exploits in the EPL have seen Liverpool ascend to the top of the EPL table with an astronomical lead of 25 points over rivals Manchester City. The Brazilian goalkeeper has an excellent relationship with coach Jurgen Klopp and fellow teammates Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane.

Alisson's rare ability to pick out the forwards in his team with stunning precision has won Liverpool a fair share of points in the recent past and has made the Brazilian an irreplaceable figure in EPL's top team.