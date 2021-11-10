"He's like a rocket, he's flying" - Dani Carvajal hails 'most in-form' Real Madrid teammate 

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has praised Vinicius Junior for his performances this season. He feels the Brazilian is the most in-form player in the team right now.

Vinicius is having his most prolific season for Real Madrid, having scored seven times so far in La Liga. To put things into perspective, his combined tally over the previous two league seasons was six goals.

Together with Karim Benzema and Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior has been able to forge a good partnership in attack at Real Madrid.

Carvajal explained that the 21-year-old has mixed his game well and is flying at the moment.

“He's like a rocket, he's flying. He is helping us a lot: he comes short, he goes long, he's scoring goals... He is the most in form player in the team. And an example of mental strength. He was criticised a lot for his lack of goals, for his lack of accuracy. And what he did was put everything on his back and keep moving forward,” Carvajal said in an interview with Marca.

Vinicius Jr key to Real Madrid’s title hopes this season

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has scored seven times so far in La Liga this season

With Barcelona struggling and Atletico Madrid failing to match last season’s consistency, Real Madrid look like the favorites to win the league title this time.

Vinicius Junior has been a key cog in the Real Madrid attack under Carlo Ancelotti so far and has even managed to bench the supremely talented Eden Hazard. His maturity and decision-making in the final third have improved this season.

The front three of Vinicius, Benzema and Rodrigo have worked well for Real Madrid so far. Los Blancos have scored 28 goals in just 12 La Liga appearances.

Vinicius’ form bodes well for Real Madrid, who needed some spark in attack as they were way too reliant on Benzema last season.

There is still talk of the club potentially signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer. However, if Vinicius can keep up his form, he will also be a big player in the coming seasons.

The Brazilian is currently three goals behind Benzema in the race for the Golden Boot award in La Liga.

