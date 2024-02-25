"He's like a superhero, I've always followed him since I was little" - Real Madrid star names Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo recently named club legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model.

The Brazilian forward said that Ronaldo is like a superhero to him. Speaking about the 39-year-old Al-Nassr superstar, Rodrygo said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is my role model. He's like a superhero. I've always followed him since I was little. He was the player I admired the most. I don't know him personally that much but I saw him once and I was able to take a picture with him."

Rodrygo added:

"It was one one of the most special moments as I had the opportunity to meet my role model. Even at the age of 39, he continues to play and score many goals, so he is without a doubt a great source of inspiration for me.”

Rodrygo has showcased his fandom for Ronaldo on several occasions. The Brazilian celebrated with the Portugal captain's famous 'siiuuu' celebration after scoring against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League last season.

"Playing with him was magnificent": Real Madrid defender Nacho on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo had a historic nine-season spell at Real Madrid, winning 16 trophies. He won four UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos, including the three-peat from 2016 to 2018.

Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated via mutual consent in late 2022. The league's popularity has grown exponentially since his move to the Middle-East. Nacho recently hailed Ronaldo's impact, saying:

"Cristiano Ronaldo? What to say... he's the best to me and playing with him was magnificent."

Nacho and Ronaldo played together for the first time when the former made his Real Madrid first-team debut back in the 2010-11 season. They shared the pitch 117 times, combining for one goal.

Ronaldo's time in the Spanish capital came to an end in 2018 as he completed a transfer to Serie A giants Juventus. Nacho, meanwhile, is still a Los Blancos player.