"He’s like, ‘You know what? Nah’” – Darren Bent laughs at what Aston Villa star did during Martinelli’s goal for Arsenal in 4-2 win

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent made a rather funny comment on Leon Bailey's non-attempt to stop Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli from scoring during their recent clash. The two sides faced off in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, February 18.

Aston Villa gave Arsenal a hard time as they went ahead twice during the match at Villa Park, only to be pegged back. The league leaders ultimately ran away 4-2 winners.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for the home side in the fifth minute before Bukayo Saka's thunderous strike put the Gunners level. But Philippe Coutinho's goal ensured Villa went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

It was all Arsenal in the second half, however. Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martinelli, and an own goal from Emiliano Martinez saw the visitors return home with all three points.

While talking about Martinelli's goal, which was the Gunners' fourth and came deep in injury time, Bent highlighted how Bailey gave up the chase. The Jamaica international's non-attempt left Bent in splits.

“What did make me laugh is look who he runs past to get that opportunity because Leon Bailey is running with him and he’s like, ‘You know what? Nah. I can’t run with him, let him go’,” he said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“I think that’s quite fun!” - Arsenal legend Ian Wright on Martinelli's celebration before scoring the Villa goal

Martinelli copped some criticism for starting to celebrate even before he had put the ball in the net against Villa. But Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes it was all in good spirits.

“I think that’s quite fun! What’s happening is that it’s not very often you know that you are definitely going to score. When you are running through and you know you are going to score, you get this unbelievable rush,” Wright said on the same show.

The Gunners are currently leading the league table with 54 points from 23 matches. Manchester City are two points behind them, while Manchester United are five points off, having played one more match than the leaders.

