“He's in the limit to get an injury” - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim rules out key player ahead of Brentford clash in fresh blow for Red Devils

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed that Noussair Mazraoui is ruled out of the weekend's game against Brentford. The Red Devils travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, May 4, to face the Bees in the Premier League.
Amorim's team arrive at the game buoyed by their midweek 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal first leg. Mazraoui started the game at right wing-back in the absence of Diogo Dalot, before being replaced by Luke Shaw in the 74th minute.
Speaking to the press on Friday, as cited by Utd District on X, Amorim suggested that Manchester United now have to focus on resting players and also be competitive.
“In this moment we have to take a risk, and there are some positions that we don't have more players. For example, Nous Mazraoui cannot play. He's in the limit to get an injury. So we are going to deal with that and prepare a game against a team that they won today and is in a great moment," said Amorim.
He continued:
“And we have always a responsibility to perform. We have always a responsibility to offer the result. But in this moment, we have to be clear. Our focus is more on saving players and trying to be competitive. It’s not a good thing to say, but we need to understand the context.”
Mazraoui has registered three assists from 52 games for Manchester United this season, 47 of which have been starts.
Are Manchester United targeting a Wolverhampton Wanderers forward this summer?
Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Matheus Cunha. According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils are close to reaching a verbal agreement with the Brazilian ahead of a possible move this summer.
Cunha has been one of the stars of the show for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering 17 goals and six assists from 32 games across competitions. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, but the report adds that the 25-year-old prefers a move to Old Trafford.
Manchester United are also eager to win the race for his services as they plan to revamp the squad to suit Ruben Amorim's tactics. Cunha's versatility and attacking pedigree make him a fine fit for the Portuguese head coach's plans. The Brazilian is under contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers until 2029, but the club are likely to let him go for a proper fee this summer.