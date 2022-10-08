"He's been a little bit ineffective" - Manchester United legend tells Erik ten Hag to drop Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes manager Erik ten Hag should drop Bruno Fernandes from his starting XI for the side's upcoming fixtures.

The Portuguese playmaker has made a lackluster start to the 2022-23 season at Old Trafford. Fernandes has only contributed a goal and two assists from 10 appearances across all competitions. He has featured in all 10 games for the Red Devils this season.

The midfielder, however, has competition for a spot in the team from new signing Christian Eriksen. Paul Scholes believes another new signing, Casemiro, should be a guaranteed starter for Manchester United.

The former England international believes the ideal midfield three for United should not include Bruno Fernandes. Speaking on BT Sport (via Tribal Football), Paul Scholes was quoted as saying the following:

“Again, I come back to the midfield area, that's the big question. If Casemiro plays, I think they need someone next to him, he played for Real Madrid for so many years, he played in a three all the time."

He added:

“He hasn't got the greatest of legs, but what he does bring is control, composure, relaxed nature, a captain-type, he will need Fred or McTominay with him. The interesting thing will be Eriksen and Bruno, what he does with them, he brought Bruno off after an hour, he's been a little bit ineffective the last few weeks."

Paul Scholes went on to name his ideal midfield three for Manchester United for their Premier League clash this weekend. He said:

“Maybe it will be Casemiro, Fred, McTominay and possibly Eriksen it could be time for Bruno to have rest on Sunday."

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Sunday

Manchester United will travel to Goodison Park to take on Frank Lampard's Everton on Sunday (9 October). The Red Devils will want to return to winning ways after their 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League last time around.

United will come into the game against Everton on the back of a narrow 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League.

Prior to their defeat against their cross-town rivals, United were on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League. However, losing to Manchester City meant that they failed to break into the top four of the league.

As things stand, Erik ten Hag's side are currently sixth in the standings after picking up 12 points from their opening seven games.

