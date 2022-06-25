“He’s been a little bit underwhelming” – Danny Murphy makes honest admission about Liverpool signing who ‘hasn’t exceeded expectations’ 

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has opened up on Naby Keita's situation at Liverpool.

The Guinea international made his big-money move (£50 million) to Anfield from RB Leipzig back in 2018, with the Reds agreeing to the deal a year earlier. However, Danny Murphy has suggested that Keita has not entirely been able to justify his transfer fee.

Murphy has insisted that the former RB Leipzig midfielder knows what Jurgen Klopp expects from him but has struggled for consistency. The former Liverpool midfielder told BeMyBet:

"It’s a bit of a conundrum that one. I think he’s (Keita) probably the signing that hasn’t exceeded expectations. He’s been a little bit underwhelming. He’s had some terrific games and he’s shown some good quality. He understands the role, or he’s understanding the role more and more, in Klopp’s side and he’s played him in some big games."

"There is definitely some trust there and I think Klopp believes there’s more to come from him. I don’t think he’ll be leaving. I know there are some supporters that would be happy to move him on and bring somebody else in."

Murphy has insisted that the Merseyside club won't be able to recoup the money that they spent on Keita, but the player could turn things around with a good season.

The 45-year-old has backed the Liverpool number eight to play a more significant role next season and added:

"But I think that the problem they would have at the moment, is that they wouldn’t recoup the money that they spent on him. This is a big season for him (2022-23). I think this has to be his most productive and most consistent season as a Liverpool player."

"I think if we are talking this time next year and he’s still been a little bit in and out, not really produced the form that he’s capable of, then I think he probably will move on. But I think Klopp believes in him. He wants him to do well. As long as he stays fit, we’ll see him play more and more this season."

Can Naby Keita turn things around at Liverpool?

Naby Keita has been at Liverpool for four seasons now and it would be wrong to say that he has never impressed at Anfield. The dynamic midfielder has had poor luck with injuries and has never been able to get a long run of games.

Still only 27 years of age, Keita still has time to revive his Liverpool career if he can stay injury-free.

With Jordan Henderson and Thiago both entering their thirties, Keita's role in the side could grow next season and he certainly has the quality to thrive.

