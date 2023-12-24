"He's out for a long time" - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star broke his collarbone in 1-1 draw against Arsenal 

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken collarbone in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal on 23 December.

The Reds boss has admitted that the result of the game was overshadowed by Tsimikas' nasty injury. The Greece international fell awkwardly in the 33rd minute after a strong challenge by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and collided with Klopp on the touchline.

Klopp got back to his feet quickly but the 27-year-old full-back had to walk off the pitch holding his shoulder, with Joe Gomez coming in his place. Coincidentally, the Reds' first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson is also sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The German tactician has admitted that Liverpool are in a tricky situation with both their left-backs out injured. The German said, as quoted by Malay Mail:

“It was massively overshadowed by Kostas Tsimikas’ collarbone issue, definitely broken, so he is out for a long time. The other issues we will have to see. It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo (Andy Robertson) situation.”

The former Borussia Dortmund manager added:

“Of course it effected me. I had no pain but thought maybe Kostas was going to be fine. I would happily give my collarbone for him to be fit again. It is not cool when something like that happens in front of you and you are involved in that, I was not sure what even happened or if I fell on him.”

Liverpool have endured miserable luck with injuries this season and have a host of key players out right now. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Robertson, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, and Stefan Bajcetic were already sidelined before the Arsenal game.

Jurgen Klopp takes dig at Dermot Gallagher after Liverpool's draw against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a dig at former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher as his side were denied a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard handled the ball inside the box to prevent Mohamed Salah from getting through. However, on-field referee Chris Kavanagh did not signal for a spot kick and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Following the game, Klopp took a cheeky dig at Gallagher, who now appears on Sky Sports News’ 'Ref Watch' segment every week. The German insisted that Gallagher, who breaks down refereeing decisions every week in his segment, would somehow find a way to claim that it was not a penalty.

The Reds boss told reporters, as quoted by Echo:

“I think we all agree of course (it’s) handball. But I wait. I always wait until Mr. Dermot (Gallagher) explains it (to) me the next day, what’s really the case. He will find a way to explain to me that it was not handball. I don’t know. For me, it’s a clear handball."

Arsenal remain top of the table following their draw against Liverpool at Anfield and will take on West Ham United on December 28. Klopp's side, meanwhile, will be up against Burnley on Boxing Day.

