“He’s looking around him and thinking, ‘Why did I come here for?’” – Martin Keown makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United defeat

Arsenal legend Martin Keown claims Cristiano Ronaldo would be questioning his decision to re-join Manchester United after their loss against Everton on Saturday. The Red Devils lost 1-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League fixture. They slipped to seventh spot in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo started the game for United after missing the clash against Leicester City due to illness, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate last week. The 37-year-old left Goodisan park frustrated with the poor supply by the United midfield.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick started Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes alongside the Portuguese. The German manager brought in Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata in the second half to negate the 1-0 lead taken by the hosts Everton.

However, the Red Devils did not create any clear cut chances to convert and ended up losing all three points to a struggling Everton side.

Commentating on the match for BT Sport (via Metro), Keown came down heavy on the United side for putting up a poor performance against Everton. He said:

‘'Disappointing from a Manchester United point of view, Fernandes as well – the one you expect to play the passes, not coming off for him. I think that [running out of ideas] comes from the manager with the changes that he’s made.''

He added:

''I’ve seen [Juan] Mata come on, it’s almost like there are too many passers on the pitch right now. [Marcus] Rashford came off. You want someone who’s going to stretch the game, [Anthony] Elanga’s done nothing since he’s been on. Ronaldo, I think he’s looking around him and thinking, “Why did I come here for?” It’s not what they expected at all.’'

Ralf Rangnick reveals injury to Fred in Manchester United's defeat against Everton

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that midfielder Fred suffered a hip flexor injury in their defeat against Everton. Paul Pogba replaced Fred in the first half, just after Everton's opening goal.

The Brazil international was playing his 101st game for Man United when he sustained the injury. Speaking to MUTV after the loss against Everton, Rangnick revealed Fred's injury. He said:

"Fred had some muscular problems on his hip flexor. We already are without McTominay. Without both defensive midfielders it isn't good for us."

Edited by Aditya Singh